Gigi sorry for ‘racist’ Melania Trump impression

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been forced to apologize following accusations of racism over an impression of Donald Trump‘s wife, Melania Trump, at the American Music Awards.

This year’s AMAs took place on Sunday night, with Hadid hosting the ceremony alongside Jay Pharoah.

During the show, Hadid impersonated the future First Lady, mocking her controversial plagiarised speech while putting on a fake Slovenian accent.

Hadid was accused online of racism and xenophobia following the joke, leading her to issue an apology via Twitter.

In a handwritten apology, Hadid wrote: “I was honored to host the AMAs last night and to work with some of the most respected writers in the business. I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humor and with no bad intent.”

“I too have been at the center of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humor in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run.”

“I apologize to anyone that I offended and only have the best wishes for our country,” she concluded.