Last updated: 35 min 46 sec ago

  Bono recruits Julia Roberts for AIDS fight

Bono recruits Julia Roberts for AIDS fight

Julia Roberts

NEW YORK: If you donate at least $10 to Bono’s charity (RED), the singer is giving you a chance to drink tea with him and Julia Roberts, enjoy a private concert from U2 or party in Las Vegas with “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum.
Those are three of the “experiences” donors can possibly win after giving money to (RED), which raises funds to fight AIDS. The “(RED) SHOPATHON” campaign launches Tuesday, one week before World AIDS Day, which is Dec. 1.
Other “experiences” that can be earned after donating on Omaze.com/RED include a night out with Neil Patrick Harris and tickets to see Broadway’s “Hamilton.” Entries close on Jan. 18, 2017.
The campaign, in its second year, will return to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a full show on Tuesday.

