Last updated: 6 min 10 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh vows to stand by Saudi Arabia

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Bangladesh Ambassador Golam Moshi, second right, cuts the cake with Maj. Gen. Sunaid Al-Mozaini, chief of the Armed Forces Intelligence and Security Committee, center, and Bangladesh Brig. Gen. Mohamed Farookul Haque, second left, as they mark Bangladesh Armed Forces Day at the Tuwaiq Palace in Riyadh on Monday. (AN photo Iqbal Hossain)

RIYADH: Bangladesh will stand by the Kingdom to defend the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah at all costs, Bangladesh Ambassador Golam Moshi told guests at a reception held to mark his country’s Armed Forces Day, held at Tuwaiq Palace on Monday.
Bangladesh Brig. Gen. Mohamed Farookul Haque hosted the reception which was attended by Maj. Gen. Sunaid Al-Mozaini, chief of the Armed Forces Intelligence and Security Committee, on behalf of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense. Senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and expatriates from the community attended the evening reception.
“The Kingdom has stood with Bangladesh in good and bad times and we have an obligation to safeguard the holy places not only as a friendly country, but also as a Muslim country to protect our Ummah,” the envoy said, recalling that his country’s military cooperation with the Kingdom started during the Gulf War.
He also pointed out that his country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is in the process of developing and modernizing its army with foreign expertise. “We have recently bought two new submarines to equip our navy,” he added.
Speaking about Armed Forces Day on Nov. 21, the envoy said: “The day reminds us of the unique examples of selfless sacrifices that the undaunted members of our armed forces and freedom fighters played during the war of liberation in 1971.”
He described it as a rare demonstration of the highest sense of patriotism, dedication and indomitable spirit of liberating the motherland under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is fondly remembered as the Father of the Nation.
He quoted from the speech Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave at the UN General Assembly in 1974, when he said: “Bangladesh’s total commitment to peace was born of the realization that only an environment of peace would enable us to mobilize and concentrate all our energies and resources in combating the scourges of poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy and unemployment.”
Bangladesh will continue to contribute actively to international peace by advocating for the renunciation of the use of force, and for universal and complete disarmament as enshrined in the constitution, he concluded.

