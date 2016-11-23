  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King to address Shoura Council on Dec. 14

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on December 23, 2015, shows King Salman inaugurating the works of the Shoura Council in Riyadh. (AFP)

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will address the nation at the Shoura Council at the inauguration of its seventh session on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Announcing the royal visit here on Monday, Chairman Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh registered his appreciation and thanks to the king for the interest shown in the functions and progress of the council.
“While addressing the members of the Shoura Council, the king will spell out the domestic and foreign policies of the government, and also will carry a message to the nation,” Al-Asheikh said, describing the visit as an important annual event which boosts the morale of the Shoura members and the nation for the greater good of the country.
The members are excited about the royal visit since the monarch will express the Kingdom’s opinion on local, regional and international issues that are connected with the region.
“The members will be guided by the king’s speech in all future matters,” he stressed, adding that the king’s speech will provide a platform of action for the council and its members, and it will pave the way for them to achieve more accomplishments.
Al-Asheikh said that the Kingdom is marching ahead with Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan of 2020. He said the council will extend its fullest cooperation in the implementation of these plans as envisaged by the Kingdom’s leadership.
Speaking about the council, Al-Asheikh said that its aims, objectives, and its functions are based on Islamic law.
“It has established healthy social, cultural and political relations with several friendly countries through their respective parliaments.”
He said that the council’s progressive march is based on the principles of the late King Abdul Aziz who was the founder of the Kingdom. The country, he said, is based on the religion of Islam and its pristine values.
During its sixth session, the Shoura Council held 283 sittings where 591 resolutions, including 113 private system by-laws were approved. Besides these resolutions, Al-Asheikh said it also approved a number of agreements and treaties, and memoranda of understanding, with a number of brotherly and friendly countries.

