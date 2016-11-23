  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tadawul rebounds, outperforms rest of Gulf markets

Business & Economy

Tadawul rebounds, outperforms rest of Gulf markets

Reuters |

JEDDAH: Saudi stocks rebounded on Tuesday as oil prices hit a one-month high, outperforming other stock markets in the Gulf where traders booked profits.
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Index rose 1.6 percent to 6,602 points, heading back toward technical resistance at the July peak of 6,703 points.
The index has now gained 13.9 percent over the past four weeks, despite slight losses in recent days.
All but one of the 12 listed banks advanced, with top lender National Commercial Bank gaining 1.5 percent.
Hesham Tuffaha, vice president of asset management at Riyadh-based Mulkia Investment, said banks were supported by positive news on the sector over the last month. That included the easing of liquidity following Saudi Arabia’s successful international sovereign bond sale in October and the government settling delayed bills to the private sector.
More recently, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) said on Sunday that it had mandated Thomson Reuters to be the benchmark administrator of the interbank lending rate, SAIBOR. SAMA said this would “allow for further transparency and reliability in the method of calculation of the Saudi Interbank Offered Rate.”
Petrochemical shares were also strong on Tuesday, with the sub-index climbing 1.7 percent, as oil prices touched a one-month high on optimism that OPEC would overcome internal disputes when it meets this month and strike a deal that materially reduces crude output.
However, Tuffaha of Mulkia Investment saw little upside for the stock market in the near term, saying it was likely to be volatile.
“At this juncture I think investors will be focusing on the outcome of the Nov. 30 OPEC meeting, and closely eyeing the fourth quarter results which are still relatively negative because this was a year of painful austerity and fiscal consolidation.”
Other Gulf markets underperformed. Dubai’s main index fell 0.5 percent but trading volume spiked to its highest level since March.
Shares of small and mid-sized companies, traded mainly by local investors, were the top losers.
Abu Dhabi’s index failed to hold onto small gains earlier in the session and fell back 0.3 percent. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank lost 2 percent but Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumped 3.4 percent and Union National Bank added 3.1 percent.
Trading in all three banks has been volatile in the past week amid rumors that they intend to merge: ADIB with unlisted Alhilal Bank and ADCB with UNB. On Sunday, each bank issued a statement denying that speculation.
Egypt’s main index pulled back but foreign buyers continued to hunt for bargain buys, lifting the broader index.
Egypt’s blue chip index slipped 0.2 percent to 11,520 points, ending a four-day winning streak although it is still holding near an eight-year high. The index has gained 35 percent since the Egyptian pound was floated on Nov.3 and trading volumes remained very heavy. The broader market index gained 1.2 percent to a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday, suggesting foreign buyers have rotated into second and third-tier stocks.
Foreign funds have been accumulating shares since the government scrapped the currency peg, which has made share prices relatively cheap.
Egypt’s biggest listed lender Commercial International Bank , for example, which fell 2.6 percent to 69.22 pounds on Tuesday, is trading below its dollar-denominated global depository receipt (GDR). At $4.21 its GDRs are worth 72.83 pounds at an exchange rate of 17.30 pounds to the dollar.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Pakistan economy growing... but is it enough?

KARACHI Shah Nawaz walks Karachi s dusty streets one of thousands in the financial hub who are...

World economy needs Trump to build bridges, not burn them: experts

PARIS France President elect Donald Trump s big spending plan to revitalize US infrastructure...

Transparent, competitive regulations can help boost Saudi mining ventures

JEDDAH Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih said Tuesday that the...

PIA considers Boeing, Airbus jets for fleet upgrade

DUBAI Pakistan International Airlines PIA is evaluating an order for wide body Airbus and Boeing...

Saudi builder Al-Khodari puts value of delayed work at SR362 million

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari and Sons said on Tuesday...

AIG joins list of finance companies looking to move from Britain

LONDON US insurer AIG may move its European headquarters from London to another European Union...

Hammond gets boost from borrowing data

LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond got some rare good news about the country s...

IBM invests in UK data centers as tech sector defies Brexit worries

LONDON Global IT group IBM will triple the number of its cloud data centers in Britain it said on...

Sterling steady near one-week high

LONDON Sterling steadied near a one week high on Tuesday holding on to a more than 1 percent rise...

Wall Street hits record highs, dollar gains vs. yen

NEW YORK US and European shares rose on Tuesday with Wall Street s three main stock indexes...

Oil turns negative on worries over OPEC production cut

NEW YORK Oil turned negative in volatile trade on Tuesday on worries Iran and Iraq were not ready...

Iraq has to up crude output because of budget gap, minister says

BUDAPEST Iraq has to up its crude output because dwindling oil prices and the fight against Daesh...

Turkish Airlines wins new award in advertising

Turkish Airlines Europe s Best Airline for six consecutive years has won the respected gold prize...

Al Tazi hikes investment in KAEC Industrial Valley

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC has signed a contract with Ahmad Al Tazi Rockwool Factory to...

Panda congratulates winners of six Dodge Durango cars

Panda Retail Company has congratulated the lucky winners of six 2016 model Dodge Durango cars who...

IKEA Saudi Arabia promotes children’s right to play and develop

Ghassan Ahmed Al Sulaiman Furniture Trading Co Ltd IKEA Saudi Arabia leading home furnishing...

Around Arab News

HIV-positive Malawian jailed for sleeping with 100 girls

NSANJE Malawi An HIV positive Malawian man who said he had slept with at least 100 girls and...

Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders

PHNOM PENH Cambodia A top Cambodian court has upheld the life sentences of the two most senior...

In German schools, steep learning curve for refugees and teachers

HOCHHEIM AM MAIN Germany For 15 year old Mustafa the trickiest part about learning German is...

Samsung Group, pension fund offices raided in growing S.Korea scandal

SEOUL South Korea South Korean prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal surrounding the...

Pakistan economy growing... but is it enough?

KARACHI Shah Nawaz walks Karachi s dusty streets one of thousands in the financial hub who are...

World economy needs Trump to build bridges, not burn them: experts

PARIS France President elect Donald Trump s big spending plan to revitalize US infrastructure...

CNN, Tapper sorry for banner that said ‘if Jews are People’

NEW YORK CNN and host Jake Tapper have apologized for an on screen banner Tapper says horrified...

Trial begins of 13 women who staged protests in Buraidah

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday began the first session to put on...

Iran admits over 1,000 men it sent to defend Syrian tyrant killed

TEHRAN More than 1 000 combatants sent from Iran to fight in support of President Bashar Assad in...

Transparent, competitive regulations can help boost Saudi mining ventures

JEDDAH Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih said Tuesday that the...

PIA considers Boeing, Airbus jets for fleet upgrade

DUBAI Pakistan International Airlines PIA is evaluating an order for wide body Airbus and Boeing...

Saudi builder Al-Khodari puts value of delayed work at SR362 million

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari and Sons said on Tuesday...

Tadawul rebounds, outperforms rest of Gulf markets

JEDDAH Saudi stocks rebounded on Tuesday as oil prices hit a one month high outperforming other...

King to address Shoura Council on Dec. 14

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will address the nation at the Shoura...

Bangladesh vows to stand by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Bangladesh will stand by the Kingdom to defend the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah...

AIG joins list of finance companies looking to move from Britain

LONDON US insurer AIG may move its European headquarters from London to another European Union...