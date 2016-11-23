  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Transparent, competitive regulations can help boost Saudi mining ventures

Business & Economy

Transparent, competitive regulations can help boost Saudi mining ventures

KHALIL HANWARE |

Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, takes a tour after opening the 14th Arab International mineral Resources Conference in Jeddah on Tuesday. (AN photo by Huda Salman Bashatah)

JEDDAH: Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al-Falih said Tuesday that the Kingdom needs transparent and globally competitive regulations to develop the mining sector.

“We have a good position in energy. We have good infrastructure and we need to make sure that our labor is competitive as well,” he said.
Saudi Arabia is finalizing a mining strategy aimed at raising annual mining revenues to SR240 billion by 2030, Al-Falih added.
The Kingdom aims to more than triple the contribution of its mining industry to national wealth as measured by GDP by 2030, he said.
The minister made these remarks on the sidelines of the 14th Arab International Mineral Resources Conference taking place at the Jeddah Hilton.
Several Arab ministers in charge of mineral resources, senior officials, experts and leaders of organizations operating in the mining sector are attending the three-day event.
The Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources has organized the conference in cooperation with the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organization (AIDMO).
The event provides a platform to exchange knowledge and experience among Arab and foreign experts, as well as regional and international institutions working in the mining sector.
It aims to discuss the impact of the mineral sector on the economies of Arab countries, promotion of mining projects and the development of mining legislation.
The delegates are focusing on ways of eliminating obstacles to Arab and foreign investments in the mining industry.
An exhibition taking place on the sidelines of the conference brings together the organizations and Arab and foreign companies operating in the mining industry.
While highlighting the investment opportunities in the mining sector, the exhibition showcases innovative solutions, sustainable development and social responsibility in this sector and successful Arab experiences.
Addressing the media, Al-Falih also said: “Mining is a cyclical industry. It swings from boom to bust unfortunately. In the last couple of years we were in the bust period.”
He added: “We were experiencing a period of excess capacity and low profitability which discourage investors… and then when the economic cycles turn up and demand picks up there is usually a boom period coming, which we expect will be happening (in) the years to come.”
The minister added: “The best time to invest is around this time when the costs are low but it needs to be incentivized by the government. So you need to make sure you are competitive across the cycle.”
Many delegates and exhibitors at the event said they foresee a huge boom in the mining industry due to the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
Khaled Juffali, chairman and CEO of Khaled Juffali Co., told Arab News: “I went to the opening (of) Mahd adh Dhahab (first gold mine) in Saudi Arabia with late King Fahd. Since then the industry has expanded tremendously from gold to magnesium to phosphate with fully integrated systems such as rail transportation. The government has invested tremendously into the mining areas.”
Abdullah Al-Attas, assistant president for technical affairs at the Saudi Geological Survey, told Arab News: “This is the 14th conference and it is being held in Jeddah for the second time.”
He added: “We have participated in the previous shows held in Morocco, Libya, Sudan and Egypt. This happens every two years. So we make sure that we attend such conferences to introduce ourselves to decision-makers in the government and the private sector.”
He added: “We are a consultant body in earth science. We explore the non-oil mineral resources in Saudi Arabia. We have a huge data base for minerals around the country. This data is available to investors.”
Gulaid A. Gulaid, managing director of CIT, said: “The conference provides an opportunity to profile the mining industry and to highlight our capabilities and potential to entice potential investors.”
He added: “CIT is a mining contractor since 1993. We have carried out 2.5 million meters of exploration drilling around the Kingdom. We have expanded to a full-fledged mining contractor and we foresee a huge boom in mining industry due to Saudi Vision 2030.”
Talking about the mining conference, Elsheikh Mohamed Abdelrahman Mohamed, member of the advisory committee at Manafai, told Arab News the event is very attractive because it highlights many opportunities.
He added: “Decision-makers from Arab countries are participating in the conference and of course everybody can exchange ideas and share their experience about laws and regulations in organizing mining projects, incentives for investors and the new message of exploration and exploitation of miners.”
Mohammed Youssef, head of Geology Department at Ammco (Advanced Mashreq Mining Co.), said it is very useful to evaluate the mining industry activities in the Arab world.
Sulaiman Saleem Al-Harbi, chairman of Pan Kingdom Holding Company, said: “This is a very important conference and we wish that (the) contribution of mining will help the Kingdom to achieve its 2030 goals.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Pakistan economy growing... but is it enough?

KARACHI Shah Nawaz walks Karachi s dusty streets one of thousands in the financial hub who are...

World economy needs Trump to build bridges, not burn them: experts

PARIS France President elect Donald Trump s big spending plan to revitalize US infrastructure...

PIA considers Boeing, Airbus jets for fleet upgrade

DUBAI Pakistan International Airlines PIA is evaluating an order for wide body Airbus and Boeing...

Saudi builder Al-Khodari puts value of delayed work at SR362 million

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari and Sons said on Tuesday...

Tadawul rebounds, outperforms rest of Gulf markets

JEDDAH Saudi stocks rebounded on Tuesday as oil prices hit a one month high outperforming other...

AIG joins list of finance companies looking to move from Britain

LONDON US insurer AIG may move its European headquarters from London to another European Union...

Hammond gets boost from borrowing data

LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond got some rare good news about the country s...

IBM invests in UK data centers as tech sector defies Brexit worries

LONDON Global IT group IBM will triple the number of its cloud data centers in Britain it said on...

Sterling steady near one-week high

LONDON Sterling steadied near a one week high on Tuesday holding on to a more than 1 percent rise...

Wall Street hits record highs, dollar gains vs. yen

NEW YORK US and European shares rose on Tuesday with Wall Street s three main stock indexes...

Oil turns negative on worries over OPEC production cut

NEW YORK Oil turned negative in volatile trade on Tuesday on worries Iran and Iraq were not ready...

Iraq has to up crude output because of budget gap, minister says

BUDAPEST Iraq has to up its crude output because dwindling oil prices and the fight against Daesh...

Turkish Airlines wins new award in advertising

Turkish Airlines Europe s Best Airline for six consecutive years has won the respected gold prize...

Al Tazi hikes investment in KAEC Industrial Valley

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC has signed a contract with Ahmad Al Tazi Rockwool Factory to...

Panda congratulates winners of six Dodge Durango cars

Panda Retail Company has congratulated the lucky winners of six 2016 model Dodge Durango cars who...

IKEA Saudi Arabia promotes children’s right to play and develop

Ghassan Ahmed Al Sulaiman Furniture Trading Co Ltd IKEA Saudi Arabia leading home furnishing...

Around Arab News

HIV-positive Malawian jailed for sleeping with 100 girls

NSANJE Malawi An HIV positive Malawian man who said he had slept with at least 100 girls and...

Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders

PHNOM PENH Cambodia A top Cambodian court has upheld the life sentences of the two most senior...

In German schools, steep learning curve for refugees and teachers

HOCHHEIM AM MAIN Germany For 15 year old Mustafa the trickiest part about learning German is...

Samsung Group, pension fund offices raided in growing S.Korea scandal

SEOUL South Korea South Korean prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal surrounding the...

Pakistan economy growing... but is it enough?

KARACHI Shah Nawaz walks Karachi s dusty streets one of thousands in the financial hub who are...

World economy needs Trump to build bridges, not burn them: experts

PARIS France President elect Donald Trump s big spending plan to revitalize US infrastructure...

CNN, Tapper sorry for banner that said ‘if Jews are People’

NEW YORK CNN and host Jake Tapper have apologized for an on screen banner Tapper says horrified...

Trial begins of 13 women who staged protests in Buraidah

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday began the first session to put on...

Iran admits over 1,000 men it sent to defend Syrian tyrant killed

TEHRAN More than 1 000 combatants sent from Iran to fight in support of President Bashar Assad in...

Transparent, competitive regulations can help boost Saudi mining ventures

JEDDAH Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih said Tuesday that the...

PIA considers Boeing, Airbus jets for fleet upgrade

DUBAI Pakistan International Airlines PIA is evaluating an order for wide body Airbus and Boeing...

Saudi builder Al-Khodari puts value of delayed work at SR362 million

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari and Sons said on Tuesday...

Tadawul rebounds, outperforms rest of Gulf markets

JEDDAH Saudi stocks rebounded on Tuesday as oil prices hit a one month high outperforming other...

King to address Shoura Council on Dec. 14

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will address the nation at the Shoura...

Bangladesh vows to stand by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Bangladesh will stand by the Kingdom to defend the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah...

AIG joins list of finance companies looking to move from Britain

LONDON US insurer AIG may move its European headquarters from London to another European Union...