  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Crown Prince Mohammed chairs weekly security meeting

Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Mohammed chairs weekly security meeting

Arab News |

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, interior minister and president of Political and Security Affairs Council. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif chaired on Tuesday evening a meeting on political and security issues.
The crown prince, who is the interior minister as well as the president of the Political and Security Affairs Council headed the meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The council was briefed on political and security issues on a number of regional and international developments and noted the necessary recommendations. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Trial begins of 13 women who staged protests in Buraidah

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday began the first session to put on...

King to address Shoura Council on Dec. 14

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will address the nation at the Shoura...

Bangladesh vows to stand by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Bangladesh will stand by the Kingdom to defend the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah...

3.5 million narcotic tablets, 3kg of heroin seized

JEDDAH Saudi authorities were able to thwart two smuggling operations and confiscate 3 5 million...

Ministry launches drive against substandard heaters

RIYADH With the onset of winter a team at the Ministry of Commerce and Investment MCI has...

King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah a big draw

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah in the northern outskirts of the Saudi capital...

Italy to train Saudi police

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Italy have pledged to work closely in the field of security and counter...

Saudi Cabinet deplores brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals in Syria

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met in...

11 fresh MERS cases in Kingdom in November

JEDDAH Eleven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus MERS CoV in the Kingdom...

Indian man in Riyadh arrested for sacrilege

JEDDAH Police in Riyadh arrested an agricultural engineer who offended Muslim sentiments by...

Trial opens for 4 accused of plotting to kill late Saudi King Abdullah

JEDDAH The trial of four Al Qaeda terrorists accused of plotting to assassinate the late King...

Kingdom to explore more investment prospects in Ethiopia

RIYADH Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who met with Custodian of the Two Holy...

Lebanon keen to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia: President Aoun

BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun received here on Monday Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to...

Saudi Information Ministry launches array of new digital services

RIYADH Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al Toraifi on Sunday inaugurated six new...

Ethiopian premier to meet king today

RIYADH Visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who is slated to meet Custodian of...

Shoura delegation's visit to Austria bolsters relations

RIYADH A delegation from the Shoura Council visited Austria with the objective of further...

Around Arab News

Crown Prince Mohammed chairs weekly security meeting

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif chaired on Tuesday evening a meeting on political and...

Myanmar’s Rohingya: stateless, persecuted and fleeing

YANGON Scores of Rohingya Muslims have been killed in a Myanmar army crackdown since early...

Civilians flee to southern Aleppo as regime advances

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian pro government forces pushed deeper into rebel held eastern Aleppo on Tuesday...

France to convene Syria meeting after Assad, allies launch “total war“

PARIS France accused Syria and its allies of using the political uncertainty in the United States...

Germany’s Merkel ‘not happy’ Pacific trade pact in danger

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she s not happy about the possible demise...

US airstrikes top 1,000 against Daesh in Iraq and Syria

USS EISENHOWER Arabian Gulf One after another fighter jets catapult from the flight deck of the...

Trump changes his tune on climate change, jailing Clinton

President elect Donald Trump changed his tune on several topics among them climate change and...

HIV-positive Malawian jailed for sleeping with 100 girls

NSANJE Malawi An HIV positive Malawian man who said he had slept with at least 100 girls and...

Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders

PHNOM PENH Cambodia A top Cambodian court has upheld the life sentences of the two most senior...

In German schools, steep learning curve for refugees and teachers

HOCHHEIM AM MAIN Germany For 15 year old Mustafa the trickiest part about learning German is...

Samsung Group, pension fund offices raided in growing S.Korea scandal

SEOUL South Korea South Korean prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal surrounding the...

Pakistan economy growing... but is it enough?

KARACHI Shah Nawaz walks Karachi s dusty streets one of thousands in the financial hub who are...

World economy needs Trump to build bridges, not burn them: experts

PARIS France President elect Donald Trump s big spending plan to revitalize US infrastructure...

CNN, Tapper sorry for banner that said ‘if Jews are People’

NEW YORK CNN and host Jake Tapper have apologized for an on screen banner Tapper says horrified...

Trial begins of 13 women who staged protests in Buraidah

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday began the first session to put on...

Iran admits over 1,000 men it sent to defend Syrian tyrant killed

TEHRAN More than 1 000 combatants sent from Iran to fight in support of President Bashar Assad in...