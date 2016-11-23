Crown Prince Mohammed chairs weekly security meeting

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif chaired on Tuesday evening a meeting on political and security issues.
The crown prince, who is the interior minister as well as the president of the Political and Security Affairs Council headed the meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The council was briefed on political and security issues on a number of regional and international developments and noted the necessary recommendations.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, interior minister and president of Political and Security Affairs Council. (SPA)
