  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

Sports

12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Dortmund's Marco Reus, center, scores his side's 8th goal during the Champions League Group F match against Legia Warsaw in Dortmund, Germany. (AP)

GENEVA: The first 12-goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight from Real Madrid and Juventus advancing to the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
It ended Borussia Dortmund 8, Legia Warsaw 4 — beating the Champions League’s previous best set by Monaco’s 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruna in November 2003.
The record-breaking goal in stoppage time was an own goal forced by Germany forward Marco Reus, who scored twice in his comeback match after six months sidelined by injury.
“It was a bit of a surreal game and result,” Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said.
Monaco lost its place in history but won Group E with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham, which cannot now advance.
English champion Leicester won Group G with a game to spare by beating Brugge 2-1.
Madrid, the defending champion, won 2-1 in Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Sporting Lisbon but still trails Dortmund in Group F ahead of their showdown match in Spain on Dec. 7.
Juventus trailed early before beating 10-man Sevilla 3-1 to take top spot in Group H.
Here’s how Tuesday’s action unfolded:

Group E

Monaco has made a procession of what looked the most balanced of eight groups.
Tottenham is unbeaten in the Premier League but lost for the third time in this season’s Champions League. The free-scoring French side repeated its 2-1 win from the opening round in London.
Monaco saw Radamel Falcao’s early penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris, before the game was decided during a five-minute spell early in the second half.
Monaco led through Djibril Sidibe’s header in the 48th, Tottenham leveled with Harry Kane’s penalty, but Thomas Lemar restored Monaco’s lead less than a minute later.
Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 at CSKA Moscow to secure a runner-up finish. Kevin Volland gave Leverkusen the lead in the 17th and Bibras Natcho scored a penalty in the 76th.
Leverkusen trails four points behind Monaco and leads Tottenham by three with a better head-to-head record.

Group F

Ronaldo, who left Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old for Manchester United, unwittingly assisted on Raphael Varane’s 29th-minute opening goal. A miscued attempted volley bounced off his left shin toward the France defender for a sweeping shot.
Sporting had midfielder Joao Pereira sent off before Adrien Silva converted a penalty in the 80th, awarded for handball against his Portugal teammate Fabio Coentrao.
Substitute Karim Benzema’s glancing header in the 87th made it 2-1 to Madrid and eliminated Sporting, which had to win.
Dortmund even trailed to Legia after 10 minutes, but led 3-1 by the 20th when Japan playmaker Shinji Kagawa scored twice and Nuri Sahin benefited from a goalkeeping error.
Reus’s first goal in the 32nd made it 5-2 and set a Champions League record of seven goals before half time.
The old goals record for a match was tied in the 83rd when Legia’s Nemanja Nikolic reduced the lead to 7-4, and then broken in stoppage time with an own-goal by Legia captain Jakub Rzezniczak.
Still, Dortmund and Legia fell short of the 61-year-old competition’s record. In the 1969-70 European Cup, eventual winner Feyenoord beat KR of Iceland 12-2 in a first round game.
Dortmund is two points clear and needs a draw in Madrid to ensure seeded status in the Round of 16 draw.

Group G

The only blot on Leicester’s smooth progress to the knockout stage was the end of a four-game run without conceding a goal, as Claudio Ranieri’s side settled for a 2-1 win over last-place Brugge.
Japan forward Shinji Okazaki struck in the fifth minute, and Riyad Mahrez scored with a spot-kick in the 30th.
Brugge’s Colombia forward Jose Izquierdo broke through Leicester’s defense with a shot that capped a long run in the 52nd.
Ranieri now has three months to focus on his team’s poor domestic form before its next Champions League test.
In its debut season in the competition, Leicester leads by five points from Porto, which drew 0-0 at Copenhagen. Porto is two points clear of the Danish champion, and next hosts Leicester needing a win to ensure it advances.

Group H

Juventus ended Sevilla’s run of clean sheets, and took top spot with a 3-1 win on a hostile night in Spain.
Sevilla led in the ninth minute through defender Nicolas Pareja, but the match turned in the 36th on a second yellow card for its Italian midfielder Franco Vazquez.
Juventus levelled in first-half stoppage time when Claudio Marchisio converted a penalty awarded for shirt holding on defender Leonardo Bonucci.
By the time Bonucci’s late, long-range shot put the visitors ahead, Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli had been sent to the stands for heckling English referee Mark Clattenburg.
Forward Mario Mandzukic added a third in stoppage time, lifting Juventus one point clear in the table.
Lyon trails three points behind Sevilla after Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb. Lyon hosts Sevilla on Dec. 7.
On a record night, Juventus finished its game with 16-year-old substitute Moise Kean — the first player born in this millennium to play in the Champions League.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Hall and Tamminen set pace in Qatar Ladies Open

DOHA Wales Lydia Hall and Finland s Noora Tamminen sit atop the Qatar Ladies Open leaderboard on...

1st Annual GIB Golf Cup 2016 tomorrow

RIYADH GIB the Gulf s international bank became the latest in a line of corporate sponsors to...

Matsuyama prepares diligently for Japan’s World Cup shot

MELBOURNE Japanese ace Hideki Matsuyama has already left his imprint on the World Cup much to the...

Belo, Blackwater impress in victory over Phoenix

MANILA Mac Belo turned out to be as good as advertised and Blackwater showed up for its 42nd PBA...

Rose heroics gives Knicks 107-103 win over Blazers

NEW YORK Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and nine rebounds Derrick Rose scored six of his 18...

After raucous weekend, NFL will likely be back in Mexico

MEXICO CITY Mexican fans welcomed the NFL in raucous fashion and it probably won t be the last...

Blues run win streak to 4 games

BOSTON Robert Bortuzzo and Paul Stastny scored 2 12 apart in the second period and Jake Allen had...

I’m no cheat, says du Plessis after tampering row

ADELAIDE South Africa captain Faf du Plessis insisted Wednesday he wasn t a cheat and warned...

Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one day international hundred but...

Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

MANCHESTER Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic...

Infantino kicks off talks on WCup expansion

PARIS FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrapped up the first of 11 executive meetings with...

Arena will stress teamwork for USA to reach World Cup 2018

LOS ANGELES An older wiser Bruce Arena returned to the US national team coaching role Tuesday...

Spanish prosecutors seek two-year sentence for Neymar

MADRID Spanish prosecutors recommended that Brazilian star Neymar be handed a two year jail...

Team Abu Dhabi 5 in spectacular crash; fastest lap for Team Abu Dhabi 6

ABU DHABI The exciting concept of a Kilo Run gave teams a break from competing in three races for...

Barcelona, Manchester City look to seal spots in last 16

FRANKFURT Germany Lionel Messi is back and that s the best news Barcelona could have ahead of its...

'Feeling young' Pacquiao eager for Mayweather

MANILA WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday he felt like a young man in...

Around Arab News

First Bahrain Real Estate Development sponsors Gulf Property Show 2017

El Mercado Janabiya developers First Bahrain Real Estate Development Co have signed on as the...

Riyad Bank launches treasury and credit program

Riyad Bank acting CEO Abdulmajeed Al Mubarak and the director general of the Saudi Industrial...

SEDCO Capital wins Best Asset Manager 2016 Award

SEDCO Capital a leading Saudi asset management firm has once again received recognition from the...

Investcorp entity to invest in leading medical laboratory chain

Investcorp a global provider and manager of alternative investment products has announced that an...

Jotun’s new color collection to inspire home living styles

Drawing inspiration from different countries cultures natural environment and styles across the...

Exhibitors see golden chance for Saudi business growth

JEDDAH Maaden is building a world class mineral based industry in Saudi Arabia by producing a...

Tadawul lifts mood in regional markets

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index firmed on Wednesday as blue chips resumed their...

Oil prices edge higher despite doubts on OPEC-led cuts

NEW YORK Oil prices turned positive on Wednesday despite investor doubts that OPEC will agree to...

Saudi economic performance to remain positive this year

JEDDAH Fiscal consolidation coupled with improved non oil revenues will mean a smaller than...

Dubai daily 7DAYS to fold, leading to 100+ job losses

JEDDAH The 7DAYS newspaper published from Dubai is to close next month due to the severely...

Ghassan Charbel appointed editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat

RIYADH Lebanese journalist Ghassan Charbel has been appointed as the editor in chief of Asharq Al...

How debate on ‘Trump-Muslims’ chokes Palestine rights

Many Arabs and Muslims are angry over President elect Donald Trump s campaign rhetoric vowing to...

And now Lebanon wants to build a wall!

Without stirring up any controversy and under the supervision of the Lebanese Army an operation...

Will the dollar be Trumped?

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the US capital inflows have pushed up the dollar s...

After a year of huge upsets, investors make their calls for 2017

LONDON Politics economics and finance have all been turned on their head in 2016 and investors...

ECB seeks to lend out more bonds to avert market freeze

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is looking for ways to lend out more of its huge pile of...