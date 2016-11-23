  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

Sports

Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

AGENCIES |

West Indies' Evin Lewis plays a shot against Sri Lanka (AP)

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one-day international hundred but his efforts went in vain as Sri Lanka held their nerve to secure a one-run victory at Queens Sports Club on Wednesday and advance to the triangular series final.
Playing just his fourth ODI, Lewis struck a superb 148 but a series of run-outs ultimately hurt the West Indies as they finished on 329 for nine in response to Sri Lanka’s 330 for seven.
Sri Lanka’s total was set up by Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis, who both scored 94 after the West Indies had won the toss and opted to bowl first.
The victory ensured Sri Lanka’s passage to Sunday’s final, while the West Indies must avoid defeat in their final group game against hosts Zimbabwe on Friday if they are to progress.

SCOREBOARD

Sri Lanka innings:
D. de Silva c & b K. Brathwaite 58
K. Perera b Gabriel 7
N. Dickwella lbw Holder 94
K. Mendis c Hope b Nurse 94
S. Jayasuriya b C. Brathwaite 9
U. Tharanga c Nurse b Holder 26
A. Gunaratne c Powell b Holder 6
S. Pathirana not out 24
Extras: 12
Total: (7 wkts, 50 overs) 330
Fall of wkts: 1-18, 2-123, 3-230, 4-258, 5-277, 6-291, 7-330.
Bowling: Gabriel 5-0-29-1, Holder 10-0-57-3, C. Brathwaite 7-0-64-1, Nurse 8-0-58-1, K. Brathwaite 10-0-56-1, Benn 10-0-59-0.

West Indies innings:
J. Charles c Tharanga b Lakmal 26
E. Lewis run out 148
K. Brathwaite b Gunaratne 16
S. Hope run out 25
J. Carter run out 6
R. Powell lbw Kulasekara 10
J. Holder not out 45
C. Brathwaite b Kulasekara 19
A. Nurse c Dickwella b Lakmal 2
S. Benn c de Silva b Pradeep 11
S. Gabriel not out 0
Extras: 21
Total: (fir 9 wkts, 50 overs) 329
Fall of wkts: 1-63, 2-133, 3-175, 4-198, 5-224, 6-262, 7-307, 8-312, 9-328.
Bowling: Kulasekara 10-0-73-2, Lakmal 10-0-67-2, Jayasuriya 4-0-20-0, Pradeep 10-0-65-1, Pathirana 7-0-51-0, Gunaratne 9-0-47-1.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

GENEVA The first 12 goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight from Real Madrid...

Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

MANCHESTER Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic...

Infantino kicks off talks on WCup expansion

PARIS FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrapped up the first of 11 executive meetings with...

Arena will stress teamwork for USA to reach World Cup 2018

LOS ANGELES An older wiser Bruce Arena returned to the US national team coaching role Tuesday...

Spanish prosecutors seek two-year sentence for Neymar

MADRID Spanish prosecutors recommended that Brazilian star Neymar be handed a two year jail...

Team Abu Dhabi 5 in spectacular crash; fastest lap for Team Abu Dhabi 6

ABU DHABI The exciting concept of a Kilo Run gave teams a break from competing in three races for...

Barcelona, Manchester City look to seal spots in last 16

FRANKFURT Germany Lionel Messi is back and that s the best news Barcelona could have ahead of its...

'Feeling young' Pacquiao eager for Mayweather

MANILA WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday he felt like a young man in...

Privatization of sports clubs welcomed to bring quality shift in Saudi sports

RIYADH The Cabinet decision approving privatization of sports clubs in the Kingdom enthused...

US soccer coach Klinsmann fired; Arena could return

NEW YORK In a sign of just how much American soccer has grown up US national team coach Jurgen...

Paul, Griffin shine in Clippers victory over Raptors

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles pair Chris Paul and Blake Griffin scored 26 points each as the Clippers...

South Africa captain du Plessis evades ban in ‘Mintgate’ row

ADELAIDE South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was found guilty of ball tampering on Tuesday but...

Brownlie recalled to NZ team for 2nd Pakistan Test

WELLINGTON New Zealand Batsman Dean Brownlie has been recalled to the New Zealand cricket team...

Sandford Khalidiyya lifts USG Boral Soccer 2016 trophy

ALKHOBAR In a thrilling final match between archrivals host and defending champion United FC lost...

Victory 3 draws first blood in 3-race UIM Class 1 World Championship

ABU DHABI First blood in this year s three race UIM World Class 1 Powerboat Championship fell to...

Phelps, Ledecky win Golden Goggle Awards for Rio performance

NEW YORK Olympic gold medalists Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky have both earned Athlete of the...

Around Arab News

Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one day international hundred but...

12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

GENEVA The first 12 goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight from Real Madrid...

Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

MANCHESTER Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic...

Infantino kicks off talks on WCup expansion

PARIS FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrapped up the first of 11 executive meetings with...

Arena will stress teamwork for USA to reach World Cup 2018

LOS ANGELES An older wiser Bruce Arena returned to the US national team coaching role Tuesday...

Spanish prosecutors seek two-year sentence for Neymar

MADRID Spanish prosecutors recommended that Brazilian star Neymar be handed a two year jail...

Team Abu Dhabi 5 in spectacular crash; fastest lap for Team Abu Dhabi 6

ABU DHABI The exciting concept of a Kilo Run gave teams a break from competing in three races for...

Pakistan: India attack kills 12, 10 troops die on both sides

MUZAFFARABAD PAKISTAN Artillery fire and shelling from India targeted several Pakistani villages...

Bangladesh pro-opposition editor released from jail

DHAKA Prominent Bangladeshi pro opposition newspaper editor Mahmudur Rahman was released on...

Philippines-US military exercises to be reduced

MANILA Philippines The Philippine armed forces chief says five military exercises with the United...

Families await justice years after Philippine massacre

MANILA Philippines Journalists and relatives of victims of the 2009 massacre in the southern...

French parliament dismisses impeachment call against Hollande

PARIS President Francois Hollande will not face an impeachment process over comments he made to...

Iran will retaliate if US renews sanctions: Khamenei

TEHRAN Iran will retaliate if the United States renews sanctions next month supreme leader...

Civilians flee as Shiite groups close in on flashpoint town west of Mosul

ERBIL BAGHDAD IRAQ Tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians have fled Tal Afar as Shiite paramilitary...

Erdogan: European Parliament vote on Turkey has ‘no value’

ANKARA Turkey Turkey s president declared Wednesday that an upcoming vote in the European...

Crown Prince Mohammed chairs weekly security meeting

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif chaired on Tuesday evening a meeting on political and...