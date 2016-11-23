Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one-day international hundred but his efforts went in vain as Sri Lanka held their nerve to secure a one-run victory at Queens Sports Club on Wednesday and advance to the triangular series final.

Playing just his fourth ODI, Lewis struck a superb 148 but a series of run-outs ultimately hurt the West Indies as they finished on 329 for nine in response to Sri Lanka’s 330 for seven.

Sri Lanka’s total was set up by Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis, who both scored 94 after the West Indies had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The victory ensured Sri Lanka’s passage to Sunday’s final, while the West Indies must avoid defeat in their final group game against hosts Zimbabwe on Friday if they are to progress.



SCOREBOARD



Sri Lanka innings:

D. de Silva c & b K. Brathwaite 58

K. Perera b Gabriel 7

N. Dickwella lbw Holder 94

K. Mendis c Hope b Nurse 94

S. Jayasuriya b C. Brathwaite 9

U. Tharanga c Nurse b Holder 26

A. Gunaratne c Powell b Holder 6

S. Pathirana not out 24

Extras: 12

Total: (7 wkts, 50 overs) 330

Fall of wkts: 1-18, 2-123, 3-230, 4-258, 5-277, 6-291, 7-330.

Bowling: Gabriel 5-0-29-1, Holder 10-0-57-3, C. Brathwaite 7-0-64-1, Nurse 8-0-58-1, K. Brathwaite 10-0-56-1, Benn 10-0-59-0.



West Indies innings:

J. Charles c Tharanga b Lakmal 26

E. Lewis run out 148

K. Brathwaite b Gunaratne 16

S. Hope run out 25

J. Carter run out 6

R. Powell lbw Kulasekara 10

J. Holder not out 45

C. Brathwaite b Kulasekara 19

A. Nurse c Dickwella b Lakmal 2

S. Benn c de Silva b Pradeep 11

S. Gabriel not out 0

Extras: 21

Total: (fir 9 wkts, 50 overs) 329

Fall of wkts: 1-63, 2-133, 3-175, 4-198, 5-224, 6-262, 7-307, 8-312, 9-328.

Bowling: Kulasekara 10-0-73-2, Lakmal 10-0-67-2, Jayasuriya 4-0-20-0, Pradeep 10-0-65-1, Pathirana 7-0-51-0, Gunaratne 9-0-47-1.