  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Clinton leads Trump by over two million in popular vote

World

Clinton leads Trump by over two million in popular vote

Agence France Presse |

US President-elect Donald Trump and defeated Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton are shown in this combination photo. (AFP files)

WASHINGTON:Hillary Clinton is now more than two million votes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump in the popular vote count for the US presidential elections, a tally compiled by the Cook Political Report showed Wednesday.
The Democratic candidate’s 1.5 percent lead in the popular vote makes no difference to the outcome of the November 8 election, which Trump won by taking a majority of electoral votes. Clinton conceded the following day.
But the former secretary of state’s popular vote lead continues to grow.
She has received 64,227,373 votes to Trump’s 62,212,752 million, according to the Cook Political Report’s latest tally, which was compiled from official sources.
It is the second time this century that a Democrat has won the popular vote but lost the presidential election.
In 2000, vice president Al Gore lost to George W. Bush despite winning nearly 544,000 more votes than his Republican rival.
The Supreme Court ultimately decided that election, pushing Bush over the top in electoral votes by giving him the win in the contested state of Florida.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistan: India attack kills 12, 10 troops die on both sides

MUZAFFARABAD PAKISTAN Artillery fire and shelling from India targeted several Pakistani villages...

Bangladesh pro-opposition editor released from jail

DHAKA Prominent Bangladeshi pro opposition newspaper editor Mahmudur Rahman was released on...

Philippines-US military exercises to be reduced

MANILA Philippines The Philippine armed forces chief says five military exercises with the United...

Families await justice years after Philippine massacre

MANILA Philippines Journalists and relatives of victims of the 2009 massacre in the southern...

French parliament dismisses impeachment call against Hollande

PARIS President Francois Hollande will not face an impeachment process over comments he made to...

Myanmar’s Rohingya: stateless, persecuted and fleeing

YANGON Scores of Rohingya Muslims have been killed in a Myanmar army crackdown since early...

Trump changes his tune on climate change, jailing Clinton

President elect Donald Trump changed his tune on several topics among them climate change and...

Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders

PHNOM PENH Cambodia A top Cambodian court has upheld the life sentences of the two most senior...

Samsung Group, pension fund offices raided in growing S.Korea scandal

SEOUL South Korea South Korean prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal surrounding the...

Fillon manifesto dangerous: Bayrou

PARIS French centrist Francois Bayrou on Tuesday branded the liberal economic reforms floated by...

Swiss talks break down in blow for Cyprus peace hopes

NICOSIA Crunch negotiations on ending the decades old division of Cyprus broke down Tuesday with...

Trump urged to denounce white nationalist group supporters

WASHINGTON Donald Trump faced growing calls Tuesday to denounce a fringe white nationalist group...

Obama’s not-so-secret admirer: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has a new fan Donald Trump After lambasting Obama for months as...

Hundreds of Rohingya cross into Bangladesh, fleeing unrest in Myanmar

DHAKA Hundreds of Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in neighboring...

Britain tells Trump: “There is no vacancy” for Farage as ambassador to United States

LONDON Britain on Tuesday dismissed US President elect Donald Trump s unprecedented expression of...

Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake, nuclear plant briefly disrupted

TOKYO A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday the Japan Meteorological Agency said...

Around Arab News

Clinton leads Trump by over two million in popular vote

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton is now more than two million votes ahead of President elect Donald...

Twitter accidentally suspends CEO Jack Dorsey’s account

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter CEO and co founder Jack Dorsey says the social media platform accidentally...

Ghassan Cherbel appointed editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat

RIYADH Lebanese journalist Ghassan Charbel has been appointed as the editor in chief of Asharq Al...

I’m no cheat, says du Plessis after tampering row

ADELAIDE South Africa captain Faf du Plessis insisted Wednesday he wasn t a cheat and warned...

Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one day international hundred but...

12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

GENEVA The first 12 goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight from Real Madrid...

Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

MANCHESTER Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic...

Infantino kicks off talks on WCup expansion

PARIS FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrapped up the first of 11 executive meetings with...

Arena will stress teamwork for USA to reach World Cup 2018

LOS ANGELES An older wiser Bruce Arena returned to the US national team coaching role Tuesday...

Spanish prosecutors seek two-year sentence for Neymar

MADRID Spanish prosecutors recommended that Brazilian star Neymar be handed a two year jail...

Team Abu Dhabi 5 in spectacular crash; fastest lap for Team Abu Dhabi 6

ABU DHABI The exciting concept of a Kilo Run gave teams a break from competing in three races for...

Pakistan: India attack kills 12, 10 troops die on both sides

MUZAFFARABAD PAKISTAN Artillery fire and shelling from India targeted several Pakistani villages...

Bangladesh pro-opposition editor released from jail

DHAKA Prominent Bangladeshi pro opposition newspaper editor Mahmudur Rahman was released on...

Philippines-US military exercises to be reduced

MANILA Philippines The Philippine armed forces chief says five military exercises with the United...

Families await justice years after Philippine massacre

MANILA Philippines Journalists and relatives of victims of the 2009 massacre in the southern...

French parliament dismisses impeachment call against Hollande

PARIS President Francois Hollande will not face an impeachment process over comments he made to...