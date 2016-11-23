  • Search form

Sports

Blues run win streak to 4 games

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paul Stastny (26) of the St. Louis Blues skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period at TD Garden on Tuesday in Boston, Massachusetts. (AFP)

BOSTON: Robert Bortuzzo and Paul Stastny scored 2:12 apart in the second period and Jake Allen had 39 saves, helping the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four.
Jori Lehtera scored twice for St. Louis, including into an empty net with 1:16 left. Colton Parayko and Patrik Berglund each had two assists.
Longtime Blues captain David Backes scored for Boston in his first game against his former club, putting the Bruins up 1-0 early in the first with the 20,000th goal in franchise history. Montreal is the only other NHL team with 20,000 goals.
Dominic Moore also scored for the Bruins, who lost for just the third time this season with Tuukka Rask starting in goal.
Rask had 24 saves for the Bruins, who had won four of five.
Hurricanes 2 Maple Leafs 1: In Toronto, Viktor Stalberg scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the second period, lifting Carolina over Toronto for its fifth straight victory.
Jeff Skinner also scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 25 shots.
Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto, which lost for only the third time in 10 games at home. Jake Gardiner had the Leafs' goal.
Stalberg got the deciding tally against his former team after Tyler Bozak's pass was picked off in the neutral zone. Stalberg entered the zone alone, beating Andersen for his third goal of the season.
Senators 4 Canadiens 3: In Montreal, Mark Stone and Erik Karlsson scored 2:24 apart in the third period, helping Ottawa rally to beat Montreal.
Stone tied it at 3 early in the third from the slot after three Canadiens players got caught behind their own net.
Karlsson then scored at 5:37, the visitors' first lead of the evening, on a fluke no-look shot from the blue line after a bad giveaway by Jeff Petry.
Mike Hoffman and Derick Brassard also scored and Craig Anderson made 36 saves for Ottawa.
Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Montreal. Andrei Markov had three assists, and Carey Price stopped 19 of 23 shots.
Flyers 3 Panthers 1: In Sunrise, Steven Mason made 38 saves and Wayne Simmonds had a goal and an assist, helping Philadelphia beat Florida.
Nick Cousins and Dale Weise also scored for the Flyers, and rookie Travis Konecny and Brayden Schenn had assists.
Reilly Smith scored for the Panthers, who got 25 stops from Roberto Luongo.
The loss spoiled the return of Florida forward Nick Bjugstad, who had missed all of this season after an injury in the preseason.
Islanders 3 Ducks 2, SO: In Anaheim, Calif., Nick Leddy scored the winner in a marathon 14-round shootout, lifting New York over Anaheim.
Thomas Greiss made 39 saves and Adam Pelech and Josh Bailey scored in regulation for the Islanders, who had been 0-4-1 on the road this season.
Each team had four goals in the shootout through 13 rounds. After Kevin Bieksa missed on a slap shot to start Round 14, Leddy waited out Jonathan Bernier before snapping in the winner.
Anaheim nearly won in the 12th when officials reviewed a tying goal by New York's Thomas Hickey, but officials determined that Hickey did not interfere with Bernier on his attempt and awarded him the tally.

