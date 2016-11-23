  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Rose heroics gives Knicks 107-103 win over Blazers

Sports

Rose heroics gives Knicks 107-103 win over Blazers

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose goes to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3), guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Maurice Harkless (4) in an NBA basketball game Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP)

NEW YORK: Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and nine rebounds, Derrick Rose scored six of his 18 points down the stretch, and the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-103 on Tuesday night.
Rose made the go-ahead basket with a little more than 3 minutes remaining and hit the jumper that clinched it with 6.8 seconds left.
Carmelo Anthony finished with 17 points despite a scoreless fourth quarter for the Knicks, who won their fifth straight at home. Brandon Jennings had 11 assists off the bench.
Damian Lillard scored 22 points for the Trail Blazers but fell to 4-1 at Madison Square Garden. CJ McCollum added 16 points.
Nuggets 110, Bulls 107: In Denver, rookie Jamal Murray scored a season-high 24 points, Will Barton hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left and the Nuggets beat the Bulls.
It was Denver’s 10th straight home win over the Bulls and its 16th in the last 17 meetings at Pepsi Center.
Butler had 35 points and eight rebounds for Chicago, which last won in Denver on Feb. 8, 2006. Dwyane Wade had 22 points after sitting out Sunday’s game against the Lakers.
The Nuggets used a 22-0 run at the start of the second quarter to take a 41-31 lead. Murray had 15 of his 17 first half points in the period and Wilson Chandler scored 12 of his 16 in the second quarter.
The game was tied when Barton was fouled on a drive to the basket, and he hit two free throws left to give Denver a 109-107 lead. Isaiah Cannon shot an airball on a 3-point attempt and the Nuggets got the ball.
Pelicans 112 Hawks 94: In Atlanta, Tim Frazier had 21 points and 14 assists, Terrence Jones added 17 points and the Pelicans won their third straight game with a victory over the Hawks.
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis returned to begin the fourth quarter after bruising his right knee and missing the second and third periods. Davis, a three-time All-Star and the NBA’s leading scorer, finished with 13 points.
New Orleans led by 20 at the end of the first quarter and never let up.
Dennis Schroder and Kyle Korver each scored 14 for the Hawks, who have lost three in a row. Atlanta was tied for the Eastern Conference lead last week but now begins a five-game road trip playing its worst basketball of the young season.
The Pelicans have won five of seven and are 3-0 since Jrue Holiday returned after missing the first 12 games to be with his sick wife.
Lakers 111 Thunder 109: In Los Angeles, Nick Young hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes before rallying for a 111-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Young finished with 17 points and Jordan Clarkson had 18 for the Lakers, who survived a monster performance by Russell Westbrook in the final minutes.
After Westbrook scored 17 points in a five-minute span to trim the Lakers’ big lead to one point, Steven Adams scored on a go-ahead putback of Westbrook’s miss with 13.9 seconds to play.
The Lakers then passed the ball around the perimeter before Young coolly drained his fourth 3-pointer of the night.
Westbrook missed a long shot shortly before the buzzer.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

After raucous weekend, NFL will likely be back in Mexico

MEXICO CITY Mexican fans welcomed the NFL in raucous fashion and it probably won t be the last...

Blues run win streak to 4 games

BOSTON Robert Bortuzzo and Paul Stastny scored 2 12 apart in the second period and Jake Allen had...

I’m no cheat, says du Plessis after tampering row

ADELAIDE South Africa captain Faf du Plessis insisted Wednesday he wasn t a cheat and warned...

Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one day international hundred but...

12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

GENEVA The first 12 goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight from Real Madrid...

Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

MANCHESTER Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic...

Infantino kicks off talks on WCup expansion

PARIS FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrapped up the first of 11 executive meetings with...

Arena will stress teamwork for USA to reach World Cup 2018

LOS ANGELES An older wiser Bruce Arena returned to the US national team coaching role Tuesday...

Spanish prosecutors seek two-year sentence for Neymar

MADRID Spanish prosecutors recommended that Brazilian star Neymar be handed a two year jail...

Team Abu Dhabi 5 in spectacular crash; fastest lap for Team Abu Dhabi 6

ABU DHABI The exciting concept of a Kilo Run gave teams a break from competing in three races for...

Barcelona, Manchester City look to seal spots in last 16

FRANKFURT Germany Lionel Messi is back and that s the best news Barcelona could have ahead of its...

'Feeling young' Pacquiao eager for Mayweather

MANILA WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday he felt like a young man in...

Privatization of sports clubs welcomed to bring quality shift in Saudi sports

RIYADH The Cabinet decision approving privatization of sports clubs in the Kingdom enthused...

US soccer coach Klinsmann fired; Arena could return

NEW YORK In a sign of just how much American soccer has grown up US national team coach Jurgen...

Paul, Griffin shine in Clippers victory over Raptors

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles pair Chris Paul and Blake Griffin scored 26 points each as the Clippers...

South Africa captain du Plessis evades ban in ‘Mintgate’ row

ADELAIDE South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was found guilty of ball tampering on Tuesday but...

Around Arab News

Rose heroics gives Knicks 107-103 win over Blazers

NEW YORK Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and nine rebounds Derrick Rose scored six of his 18...

After raucous weekend, NFL will likely be back in Mexico

MEXICO CITY Mexican fans welcomed the NFL in raucous fashion and it probably won t be the last...

Blues run win streak to 4 games

BOSTON Robert Bortuzzo and Paul Stastny scored 2 12 apart in the second period and Jake Allen had...

Clinton leads Trump by over two million in popular vote

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton is now more than two million votes ahead of President elect Donald...

Twitter accidentally suspends CEO Jack Dorsey’s account

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter CEO and co founder Jack Dorsey says the social media platform accidentally...

Ghassan Cherbel appointed editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat

RIYADH Lebanese journalist Ghassan Charbel has been appointed as the editor in chief of Asharq Al...

I’m no cheat, says du Plessis after tampering row

ADELAIDE South Africa captain Faf du Plessis insisted Wednesday he wasn t a cheat and warned...

Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one day international hundred but...

12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

GENEVA The first 12 goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight from Real Madrid...

Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

MANCHESTER Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic...

Infantino kicks off talks on WCup expansion

PARIS FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrapped up the first of 11 executive meetings with...

Arena will stress teamwork for USA to reach World Cup 2018

LOS ANGELES An older wiser Bruce Arena returned to the US national team coaching role Tuesday...

Spanish prosecutors seek two-year sentence for Neymar

MADRID Spanish prosecutors recommended that Brazilian star Neymar be handed a two year jail...

Team Abu Dhabi 5 in spectacular crash; fastest lap for Team Abu Dhabi 6

ABU DHABI The exciting concept of a Kilo Run gave teams a break from competing in three races for...

Pakistan: India attack kills 12, 10 troops die on both sides

MUZAFFARABAD PAKISTAN Artillery fire and shelling from India targeted several Pakistani villages...

Bangladesh pro-opposition editor released from jail

DHAKA Prominent Bangladeshi pro opposition newspaper editor Mahmudur Rahman was released on...