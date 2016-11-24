Four hurt in Jeddah oil tanker fire

JEDDAH: Four people received burns when several oil tankers caught fire inside a fenced yard in the southeast of Jeddah.

Civil Defense spokesman for Makkah Col. Saeed Sarhan said Civil Defense squads contained and extinguished the fire, while Saudi Red Crescent medics moved the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. He commended the speedy arrival of fire extinguishing and rescue teams at the scene, which greatly helped in preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

He said Civil Defense established a support area to the south of the scene where water tanks and heavy equipment were positioned to support the teams directly dealing with the fire.

He said the fire-fighting operation was carried out on three fronts using foam to extinguish the fire, along with the help and participation of the Saudi Red Crescent, police, Jeddah Secretariat, the Electricity Company, and the Traffic Department, confirming that the Civil Defense operations were implemented under the direct supervision of Col. Talal Bedaiwi.