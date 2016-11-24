Plan for Riyadh’s Al-Aridh National Park approved

RIYADH: The final plan for the setting up of Al-Aridh National Park was approved on Tuesday at a meeting of Riyadh Development Authority (ADA), chaired by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Speaking to the press, the governor said that the 4,400 square km area will be transformed into a major national park to make it a destination for eco-tourism.

A committee, under the chairmanship of the Riyadh governor, has been appointed to oversee the implementation of the project.

A comprehensive plan for the park has been chalked out, Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sultan, president of the ADA and member of the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh, said. The meeting also reviewed the road and rail projects in the region.

The Riyadh Downtown Development Program is the manifestation of a comprehensive development concept adopted by the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh since its establishment. The program aims to transform downtown Riyadh into a national historical, administrative and cultural center. The program was initially launched during the commission’s second meeting of 2012.

Its objectives are: the conservation of urban and cultural heritage; preservation of existing commercial activities; creation of more employment opportunities; diversification of housing patterns; achievement of social and demographic balance; and consolidation of urban security, in addition to improvement of the area’s road network and public utilities.

According to the plan, downtown Riyadh is bordered by Al-Washem Street and Omar bin Al-Khattab Street in the north; Al-Kharj Road in the east; Ammar bin Yasir Street and Al-A’sha Street in the south; and Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Street in the west with a total area of 15 square km.

The plan added more space to local open areas and parks by providing additional public arenas and open spaces linked to the public transport stations via safe pedestrian walkways. More open spaces will be added to the area that extends from south of the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center to the Qasr Al-Hukm district along the cultural and heritage route that will be a main component of the plan.

The plan also includes expansion of Salam Park eastward, establishment of public gardens and parks to serve the area and the city in general, and afforestation along the main roads and streets.