  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Georgia a popular tourist destination for Saudis

Saudi Arabia

Georgia a popular tourist destination for Saudis

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Secretary General of the Council of Saudi Chambers Saud Al-Meshari with Georgian Ambassador Giorgi Janjgava following their talks in Riyadh.

RIYADH: Georgia is fast becoming a popular tourist destination for Saudis and expatriates with a record of 28,000 visitors from the Kingdom during the past 10 months.
Following his meeting with Secretary-General of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) Saud Al-Meshari, Georgian Ambassador Giorgi Janjgava told Arab News that tourists during this period included 21,000 Saudis and 7,000 expatriates from the Kingdom.
He attributed the increase in the number of tourists to the country’s attractive touristic features. He also said that he has been working hard to introduce direct flights from the Kingdom to his country. Several airlines currently operate flights to Tbilisi with stopovers in a Gulf country. Qatar Airline, he said, operates 11 flights a week to Tbilisi from the Kingdom with a stopover in Doha.
The envoy also said bilateral trade between the two countries has also increased to $22 million, which mainly includes livestock and fruits from Georgia.
Georgia opened its embassy in Riyadh in January last year.
The country, squeezed between Turkey and Russia, endeavors to broaden its ties with all six of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Based in Riyadh, Janjgava is also accredited to Oman, Bahrain and Yemen. Previously, Georgia’s ambassador in Kuwait had served Saudi Arabia.
The ambassador said that in 2017, Georgia will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom to develop bilateral relations. There will be exchange of visits between the two countries to promote trade and investment during the coming year.
Al-Meshari described his meeting with Janjgava as fruitful and said the two countries could develop trade and investments in several areas including tourism. He said the two parties have agreed to formulate a program to exchange trade visits to develop relations.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi, UK officials discuss relief coordination

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has stepped up efforts to...

Plan for Riyadh’s Al-Aridh National Park approved

RIYADH The final plan for the setting up of Al Aridh National Park was approved on Tuesday at a...

Four hurt in Jeddah oil tanker fire

JEDDAH Four people received burns when several oil tankers caught fire inside a fenced yard in...

Ghassan Charbel appointed editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat

RIYADH Lebanese journalist Ghassan Charbel has been appointed as the editor in chief of Asharq Al...

Crown Prince Mohammed chairs weekly security meeting

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif chaired on Tuesday evening a meeting on political and...

Trial begins of 13 women who staged protests in Buraidah

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday began the first session to put on...

King to address Shoura Council on Dec. 14

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will address the nation at the Shoura...

Bangladesh vows to stand by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Bangladesh will stand by the Kingdom to defend the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah...

3.5 million narcotic tablets, 3kg of heroin seized

JEDDAH Saudi authorities were able to thwart two smuggling operations and confiscate 3 5 million...

Ministry launches drive against substandard heaters

RIYADH With the onset of winter a team at the Ministry of Commerce and Investment MCI has...

King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah a big draw

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah in the northern outskirts of the Saudi capital...

Italy to train Saudi police

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Italy have pledged to work closely in the field of security and counter...

Saudi Cabinet deplores brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals in Syria

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met in...

11 fresh MERS cases in Kingdom in November

JEDDAH Eleven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus MERS CoV in the Kingdom...

Indian man in Riyadh arrested for sacrilege

JEDDAH Police in Riyadh arrested an agricultural engineer who offended Muslim sentiments by...

Trial opens for 4 accused of plotting to kill late Saudi King Abdullah

JEDDAH The trial of four Al Qaeda terrorists accused of plotting to assassinate the late King...

Around Arab News

Saudi, UK officials discuss relief coordination

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has stepped up efforts to...

Georgia a popular tourist destination for Saudis

RIYADH Georgia is fast becoming a popular tourist destination for Saudis and expatriates with a...

Plan for Riyadh’s Al-Aridh National Park approved

RIYADH The final plan for the setting up of Al Aridh National Park was approved on Tuesday at a...

Four hurt in Jeddah oil tanker fire

JEDDAH Four people received burns when several oil tankers caught fire inside a fenced yard in...

Trump signals different approach in Nikki Haley’s UN appointment

WASHINGTON For US President elect Donald Trump who is known to hold grudges and reward loyalty...

The Syrian conundrum

This is with reference to the article In Aleppo the aim is to displace 275 000 people Nov 22 by...

First Bahrain Real Estate Development sponsors Gulf Property Show 2017

El Mercado Janabiya developers First Bahrain Real Estate Development Co have signed on as the...

Riyad Bank launches treasury and credit program

Riyad Bank acting CEO Abdulmajeed Al Mubarak and the director general of the Saudi Industrial...

SEDCO Capital wins Best Asset Manager 2016 Award

SEDCO Capital a leading Saudi asset management firm has once again received recognition from the...

Investcorp entity to invest in leading medical laboratory chain

Investcorp a global provider and manager of alternative investment products has announced that an...

Jotun’s new color collection to inspire home living styles

Drawing inspiration from different countries cultures natural environment and styles across the...

Exhibitors see golden chance for Saudi business growth

JEDDAH Maaden is building a world class mineral based industry in Saudi Arabia by producing a...

Tadawul lifts mood in regional markets

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index firmed on Wednesday as blue chips resumed their...

Oil prices edge higher despite doubts on OPEC-led cuts

NEW YORK Oil prices turned positive on Wednesday despite investor doubts that OPEC will agree to...

Saudi economic performance to remain positive this year

JEDDAH Fiscal consolidation coupled with improved non oil revenues will mean a smaller than...

Dubai daily 7DAYS to fold, leading to 100+ job losses

JEDDAH The 7DAYS newspaper published from Dubai is to close next month due to the severely...