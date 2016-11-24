Saudi, UK officials discuss relief coordination

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has stepped up efforts to drum up support for its relief and humanitarian activities in various countries.



At the British Ministry of International Development, Saudi Ambassador to Britain Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf and Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSRelief general supervisor, on Monday met with British government and nongovernment relief agencies.

Al-Rabeeah said that the visit “comes as a confirmation of the pioneering role of Saudi Arabia in the area of relief and humanitarian aid under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.”

He also emphasized the leading role being played by Saudi Arabia in relief work and humanitarian aid across the world, particularly in Yemen.

KSRelief recently played an important role in the efforts as it distributed food baskets through the humanitarian relief coalition in Taiz.

The Saudi side briefed its British counterpart on the Kingdom’s policies and activities in the field of relief and humanitarian activities. The strategic aspects of British foreign policy, as regards humanitarian issues in Syria and Yemen, were also discussed.

The United Kingdom confirmed its commitment to work with countries in the GCC through exchange of visits to achieve announced objectives.

They also discussed matters related to relief and humanitarian work that would help in alleviating the impact of crises following natural disasters like drought and floods, as well as wars.

Another meeting was held with nongovernmental agencies to discuss issues of mutual concern in the field of humanitarian and relief work.

Accompanied by Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, Al-Rabeeah, also an adviser at the royal court, visited the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in London.

The two sides reviewed joint programs in the relief and humanitarian field, particularly the Program of Life and Living, which would help more than 30 countries in humanitarian programs essential to life, and discussed areas of cooperation in medical and research works.

The countries in which KSRelief has been operating to give relief and humanitarian aid include Yemen, Syria, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, Somalia, Iraq, Zambia, Iraq, and Tajikistan.