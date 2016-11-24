  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Year after crisis, Turkey and Russia forge uneasy alliance

Middle-East

Year after crisis, Turkey and Russia forge uneasy alliance

Agence France Presse |

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) greeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

ISTANBUL: One year after the crisis that plunged relations between Russia and Turkey to a post-Cold War low, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have overseen a spectacular revival in ties at a time when both are facing new tensions with the West.
The shooting down of a Russian military jet over the Syrian border by the Turkish air force on November 24 2015 was the culmination of months of tensions over the civil war, prompting Moscow to impose retaliatory sanctions on Ankara.
Erdogan accused Russia of war crimes in Syria in its support of President Bashar Assad while Putin said the Turkish strongman would make Turkey’s modern founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk “roll in his grave.”
But after a reconciliation deal in June that saw Turkey express regret for downing the jet, the recovery in relations has been rapid and stunning.
Erdogan visited Putin’s home city of Saint Petersburg in August and then hosted the Russian strongman for talks at an energy forum in Istanbul in October.
At that forum, Putin and Erdogan clinched an accord to build a pipeline under the Black Sea that will pump Russian gas to consumers in Turkey and Europe.
Meanwhile, even though both countries remain on opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, Ankara’s criticism of Russian support for Assad in pushing rebels out of Aleppo has become remarkably muted.
Analysts say Turkey’s rapprochement with Russia is a clear signal to Washington and the European Union that the key NATO member and longstanding EU candidate has other potential strategic allies.
The EU criticized the magnitude of Ankara’s crackdown in the wake of the July 15 attempted coup while Erdogan is furious Washington has so far failed to extradite the alleged mastermind, the US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen.
“Ankara is using this movement toward Russia to re-evaluate its position toward the Western countries, especially the Americans,” said Jean Marcou, Turkey expert at Sciences Po in the French city of Grenoble.
Erdogan recently even suggested that Turkey could join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a military-economic bloc led by China and Russia, in a move that could end its EU bid and NATO membership.
But Marcou said the rapprochement between Ankara and Moscow was above all “tactical” and, for now, did not amount to a turning point that could cause a rupture with the EU or NATO.
Analysts said Erdogan’s biggest priority was to re-establish full economic cooperation at a tricky moment for the Turkish economy and end sanctions on its key tourist industry that saw Russian visitor numbers plummet.
As well as the pipeline plan, half of Turkey’s natural gas imports come from Russia while Moscow is supposed to build the country’s first nuclear power station.
Meanwhile, there is a long list of issues that will continue to cause problems in ties — notably the Syrian conflict and Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea which has raised alarm over the welfare of the Turkic Tatar minority on the peninsula.
“An aim was to redress the economic and energy collaboration and seek the termination of the Russian sanctions that have negatively affected Turkey’s economy and particularly its tourism industry,” said Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the Istanbul-based Center for Economics and Foreign Policy (EDAM).
“But the rapprochement between Turkey and Russia should not be read as a strategic re-alignment,” he said, adding Erdogan was keen to show the West his displeasure over its reaction in the wake of the coup.
The Kremlin rushed to back Erdogan on the night of the coup and since then has not uttered a whisper of criticism about the magnitude of the crackdown, unlike Turkey’s Western allies.
Aykan Erdemir, senior fellow at Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that with Erdogan firmly eyeing a presidential system in Turkey, an alliance with fellow strongman Putin had become a far more tempting prospect.
“Erdogan knows that as he marches to one-man rule, he will be much more comfortable among a group of authoritarian regimes to the East rather than facing the scrutiny and criticism of the European family of nations.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqi troops capture 3 more neighborhoods in eastern Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi troops on Thursday drove Daesh militants from three more neighborhoods in the...

Turkish army blames Syria regime for deadly air strike

ANKARA The Turkish army blamed the Syrian regime for an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria...

Trump says would ‘love’ to broker peace, as Israel signals new land-grab

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he would love to clinch a deal to end the...

France, Germany slam Assad atrocities

PARIS France accused Syria and its allies on Wednesday of using the political uncertainty in the...

UN sees danger in Israeli settlements, Palestinian split

UNITED NATIONS A UN envoy warned Wednesday that the situation in the Middle East was changing...

Iran will retaliate if US renews sanctions: Khamenei

TEHRAN Iran will retaliate if the United States renews sanctions next month supreme leader...

Civilians flee as Shiite groups close in on flashpoint town west of Mosul

ERBIL BAGHDAD IRAQ Tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians have fled Tal Afar as Shiite paramilitary...

Erdogan: European Parliament vote on Turkey has ‘no value’

ANKARA Turkey Turkey s president declared Wednesday that an upcoming vote in the European...

Civilians flee to southern Aleppo as regime advances

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian pro government forces pushed deeper into rebel held eastern Aleppo on Tuesday...

US airstrikes top 1,000 against Daesh in Iraq and Syria

USS EISENHOWER Arabian Gulf One after another fighter jets catapult from the flight deck of the...

Iran admits over 1,000 men it sent to defend Syrian tyrant killed

TEHRAN More than 1 000 combatants sent from Iran to fight in support of President Bashar Assad in...

Houthis killed 9,646 civilians, including 903 children: Report

JEDDAH Yemen s Houthi rebels and supporters of deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh were...

Turkey abandons child marriage bill following outrage

ANKARA Turkey Turkey s justice minister says his government has abandoned a proposal which...

Russian tankers defy EU ban to smuggle jet fuel to Syria — sources

LONDON Russian tankers have smuggled jet fuel to Syria through EU waters bolstering military...

Israel accuses Iran of sending Hezbollah arms on commercial flights

UNITED NATIONS Israel has accused Iran s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC of using...

Coalition destroys Mosul bridge to isolate Daesh

MOSUL The US led coalition bombed a key bridge in Mosul Tuesday to isolate Daesh whose stiff...

Around Arab News

Year after crisis, Turkey and Russia forge uneasy alliance

ISTANBUL One year after the crisis that plunged relations between Russia and Turkey to a post...

Iraqi troops capture 3 more neighborhoods in eastern Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi troops on Thursday drove Daesh militants from three more neighborhoods in the...

Turkish army blames Syria regime for deadly air strike

ANKARA The Turkish army blamed the Syrian regime for an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria...

China power plant collapse kills at least 40: Xinhua

BEIJING At least 40 people were killed when part of a power station under construction in China...

Computer glitch blamed for European Mars lander crash

PARIS A tiny lander that crashed on Mars last month flew into the Red Planet at 540 kilometers...

Snow falls in November in Tokyo for first time in 54 years

TOKYO Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years An...

Trump says would ‘love’ to broker peace, as Israel signals new land-grab

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he would love to clinch a deal to end the...

GCC officials condemn Houthi attack targeting Makkah

JEDDAH Speakers presidents and chairmen of the GCC Shoura and representatives of assemblies and...

France, Germany slam Assad atrocities

PARIS France accused Syria and its allies on Wednesday of using the political uncertainty in the...

Saudi Arabia and Sweden to promote scout programs for world peace

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met visiting Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf...

Dangers of unsupervised social media highlighted

MADINAH The opening session of a conference on supervising social networks was held here Tuesday...

Pakistan demands UN action against Houthis for Makkah attack

RIYADH Pakistan has strongly condemned the launching of ballistic missile toward the holy city of...

Saudi, UK officials discuss relief coordination

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has stepped up efforts to...

Georgia a popular tourist destination for Saudis

RIYADH Georgia is fast becoming a popular tourist destination for Saudis and expatriates with a...

Plan for Riyadh’s Al-Aridh National Park approved

RIYADH The final plan for the setting up of Al Aridh National Park was approved on Tuesday at a...

Four hurt in Jeddah oil tanker fire

JEDDAH Four people received burns when several oil tankers caught fire inside a fenced yard in...