This is with reference to the article “Merkel: Germany’s iron lady” (Nov. 22) by Paul Carrel. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has undoubtedly emerged as a great leader. Today, the world needs more leaders of her stature to face regional and global challenges. Merkel’s policy of accepting Syrian refugees has earned her huge respect across the globe, particularly in the Muslim world.

Germans should re-elect her because Germany needs such a leader to deal with all domestic and regional issues. However, the results of the Brexit vote and the US presidential election has caused confusion among political analysts. It has not become difficult to predict the outcome of elections. Germans should reject populist forces and their divisive agenda. Leaders like Merkel have a grand vision. They don’t suffer from political myopia. Demagogues should not be allowed to take over Germany.

— Rashid Karim, Dammam