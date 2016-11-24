  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

Letters

A great leader

ARAB NEWS |

This is with reference to the article “Merkel: Germany’s iron lady” (Nov. 22) by Paul Carrel. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has undoubtedly emerged as a great leader. Today, the world needs more leaders of her stature to face regional and global challenges. Merkel’s policy of accepting Syrian refugees has earned her huge respect across the globe, particularly in the Muslim world.
Germans should re-elect her because Germany needs such a leader to deal with all domestic and regional issues. However, the results of the Brexit vote and the US presidential election has caused confusion among political analysts. It has not become difficult to predict the outcome of elections. Germans should reject populist forces and their divisive agenda. Leaders like Merkel have a grand vision. They don’t suffer from political myopia. Demagogues should not be allowed to take over Germany.
— Rashid Karim, Dammam

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

The Syrian conundrum

This is with reference to the article In Aleppo the aim is to displace 275 000 people Nov 22 by...

Nuclear disarmament

This is with reference to the article Seeking nuclear disarmament Nov 23 by Alice Slater We spend...

Misuse of social media

I read with interest the article Stopping lies on Facebook and other social platforms Nov 23 by...

Importance of unity

I read with interest the article Gulf economic unity is long overdue Nov 21 by Khalaf Ahmad Al...

Key to lasting peace

This is with reference to the report Daesh close to defeat in Libya s Sirte Nov 21 It is an...

Dealing with Houthis

This is with reference to the report Houthis violate truce with impunity Nov 20 It has become...

Strategic alliances

This is with reference to the article Turkey and EU End of the road Nov 20 I think Turkey should...

The Syrian conundrum

This is with reference to the report Assad regime steps up fierce Aleppo assaults Nov 19 The...

A strong leader

This is with reference to the report Merkel expected to announce bid for 4th term tomorrow Nov 19...

Promoting entrepreneurship

This is with reference to the report Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show...

Disaster in the making

This is with reference to the article Mother nature vs climate change Nov 18 by Martha Rojas...

A step in the right direction

The Saudi participation at the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties COP22 is a welcome...

Trump’s role

This refers to the article Trump files Confronting Russia Nov 14 by Abdulrahman Al Rashed Trump...

Countering Islamophobia

This is with reference to the report Hate crimes against Muslims up by 67 in 2015 says FBI Nov 16...

Peace in the region

This is with reference to the report France OIC flay Israeli bill to legalize settler homes Nov...

Containing Iran

Iranian backed Houthis are continuing to fire missiles targeting Saudi population A ballistic...

Around Arab News

A great leader

This is with reference to the article Merkel Germany s iron lady Nov 22 by Paul Carrel German...

Gang rape, torture claims as Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar

TEKNAF Bangladesh Horrifying stories of gang rape torture and murder are emerging from among the...

Suicide truck bomb kills more than 80 in Iraq, most of them Iranian pilgrims

BAGHDAD A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people most of them Iranian Shiite pilgrims at a...

Winter poses new dangers for migrants stranded in Balkans

BELGRADE Serbia Mohammad Yassin says there are no words to describe the horror of migrant life in...

WTO chief says no indication that Trump wants to take US out of group

GENEVA World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said on Thursday he had no indication that...

Cilic leads Croatia in Davis Cup final against Argentina

PARIS Croatia s top player Marin Cilic will take on Argentina s Federico Delbonis in the opening...

Proteas in charge after Du Plessis ton in day-night Test

ADELAIDE Skipper Faf du Plessis put his ball tampering controversy behind him to defy Australia s...

Two killed in bomb attack in southern Turkey

ISTANBUL A car bomb exploded in the car park of the governor s office in the southern Turkish...

Liverpool great Gerrard calls time on career

LONDON Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement from...

Barca, Manchester City into Champions League last 16

PARIS Lionel Messi fired Barcelona into the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday after a...

At least 67 killed in China power plant mishap

A platform under construction at a power plant in eastern China collapsed early on Thursday...

China power plant collapse kills at least 40: Xinhua

A platform under construction at a power plant in eastern China collapsed early on Thursday...

India note ban ‘legalized plunder’ says ex-premier

NEW DELHI India s former prime minister said Thursday the government s shock move to withdraw all...

Year after crisis, Turkey and Russia forge uneasy alliance

ISTANBUL One year after the crisis that plunged relations between Russia and Turkey to a post...

Iraqi troops capture 3 more neighborhoods in eastern Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi troops on Thursday drove Daesh militants from three more neighborhoods in the...

Turkish army blames Syria regime for deadly air strike

ANKARA The Turkish army blamed the Syrian regime for an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria...