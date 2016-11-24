  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • British PM lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal

Business & Economy

British PM lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

British Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after making a press statement in New Delhi on Monday. (AP)

NEW DELHI: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to make it easier to do business with India, seeking to boost trade with the world’s fastest growing major economy ahead of Brexit, but gave little ground on a key visa demand.
In her first bilateral trip outside Europe since taking office in July, May said Britain would not “turn its back on the world” after leaving the EU but emphasised that new economic relationships had to benefit all sides.
“On this visit alone more than one billion pounds of business deals will be signed. And there’s much more we can do,” said May, whose visit is an attempt to get the ball rolling for a future trade deal between the two countries.
The two nations will seek to identify what more can be done to remove barriers to trade and investment, May added after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, she ceded little ground on relaxing rules for Indians seeking British visas — a key demand of New Delhi — saying only that Britain would consider easing the process.
“The UK will consider further improvements to our visa offer if, at the same time, we can step up the speed and volume of returns of Indians with no right to remain,” said May, who as Britain’s home secretary earned a reputation for being tough on immigration.
Anger at levels of immigration from both inside and outside Europe were seen as a crucial factor in the outcome of the June referendum when British voters opted to pull out of the EU.
But there is particular unhappiness in Delhi over visa restrictions on students wanting to stay on in Britain after completing university courses that have led to a 50 percent drop in Indians enrolling.
India’s Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed disappointment over the lack of progress, saying Britain could not afford to appear unwelcoming to Indian talent.
“We have raised our concern very seriously,” said Sitharaman after talks with her British counterpart Liam Fox.
The current visa process “discourages a lot of Indian students from going to the UK.... They prefer any other shore, whether it is (the) US, Australia or New Zealand.”
While the benefits to Britain of a trade deal are evident, sealing one will be no easy task in a country which has been negotiating a free trade agreement with the EU as a whole for the best part of a decade.
Despite their historical ties dating back to the colonial era, trade between the UK and India is relatively low at $14 billion last year — smaller than the volume of trade between India and Germany.
But a British official said before the trip began that May had made India a priority, given the potential offered by its current seven percent growth and its rapidly increasing population which is expected to overtake China’s within a decade.
“On trade, we really want to unlock the potential of the relationship on both sides,” the official told reporters.
“That means looking at how we can lay the groundwork before we leave the EU for breaking down existing barriers to trade that there are.”
India however still has a rigorous regime of tariffs and red tape which has traditionally made it one of the most complex places to do business, even if the potential market is huge.
May, who is accompanied by a delegation of around three dozen business leaders, will travel to the southern tech hub of Bangalore on Tuesday. In Delhi, the two leaders agreed a partnership to help India develop “smart cities,” which are designed to be models of urban planning — one of Modi’s pet projects.
May said Indians traveling on work visas will be allowed to join the “registered travelers scheme,” which allows users to speed through immigration at some borders.
The Indian government will also be able to nominate top executives for the “Great Club” — a bespoke visa service for business travelers first launched in 2013 — she said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

WTO chief says no indication that Trump wants to take US out of group

GENEVA World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said on Thursday he had no indication that...

First Bahrain Real Estate Development sponsors Gulf Property Show 2017

El Mercado Janabiya developers First Bahrain Real Estate Development Co have signed on as the...

Riyad Bank launches treasury and credit program

Riyad Bank acting CEO Abdulmajeed Al Mubarak and the director general of the Saudi Industrial...

SEDCO Capital wins Best Asset Manager 2016 Award

SEDCO Capital a leading Saudi asset management firm has once again received recognition from the...

Investcorp entity to invest in leading medical laboratory chain

Investcorp a global provider and manager of alternative investment products has announced that an...

Jotun’s new color collection to inspire home living styles

Drawing inspiration from different countries cultures natural environment and styles across the...

Exhibitors see golden chance for Saudi business growth

JEDDAH Maaden is building a world class mineral based industry in Saudi Arabia by producing a...

Tadawul lifts mood in regional markets

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index firmed on Wednesday as blue chips resumed their...

Oil prices edge higher despite doubts on OPEC-led cuts

NEW YORK Oil prices turned positive on Wednesday despite investor doubts that OPEC will agree to...

Saudi economic performance to remain positive this year

JEDDAH Fiscal consolidation coupled with improved non oil revenues will mean a smaller than...

Dubai daily 7DAYS to fold, leading to 100+ job losses

JEDDAH The 7DAYS newspaper published from Dubai is to close next month due to the severely...

After a year of huge upsets, investors make their calls for 2017

LONDON Politics economics and finance have all been turned on their head in 2016 and investors...

ECB seeks to lend out more bonds to avert market freeze

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is looking for ways to lend out more of its huge pile of...

EU proposes tweaks to global bank capital rules

BRUSSELS The European Commission has proposed new capital rules for banks in line with those...

Airbus to fly biggest A350 in battle of big twinjets

PARIS Airbus is preparing to stage the maiden flight of its largest twin engined airplane the...

Lufthansa pilots’ strike wreaks havoc on flight schedule

BERLIN Lufthansa pilots in Germany began a two day strike on Wednesday grounding some 1 800...

Around Arab News

British PM lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal

NEW DELHI Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to make it easier to do business with...

Iraqi forces move to retake another Mosul neighborhood

IRBIL Iraq A senior Iraqi commander says troops are moving to take another neighborhood in the...

A great leader

This is with reference to the article Merkel Germany s iron lady Nov 22 by Paul Carrel German...

Gang rape, torture claims as Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar

TEKNAF Bangladesh Horrifying stories of gang rape torture and murder are emerging from among the...

Suicide truck bomb kills more than 80 in Iraq, most of them Iranian pilgrims

BAGHDAD A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people most of them Iranian Shiite pilgrims at a...

Winter poses new dangers for migrants stranded in Balkans

BELGRADE Serbia Mohammad Yassin says there are no words to describe the horror of migrant life in...

WTO chief says no indication that Trump wants to take US out of group

GENEVA World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said on Thursday he had no indication that...

Cilic leads Croatia in Davis Cup final against Argentina

PARIS Croatia s top player Marin Cilic will take on Argentina s Federico Delbonis in the opening...

Proteas in charge after Du Plessis ton in day-night Test

ADELAIDE Skipper Faf du Plessis put his ball tampering controversy behind him to defy Australia s...

Two killed in bomb attack in southern Turkey

ISTANBUL A car bomb exploded in the car park of the governor s office in the southern Turkish...

Liverpool great Gerrard calls time on career

LONDON Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement from...

Barca, Manchester City into Champions League last 16

PARIS Lionel Messi fired Barcelona into the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday after a...

At least 67 killed in China power plant mishap

A platform under construction at a power plant in eastern China collapsed early on Thursday...

China power plant collapse kills at least 40: Xinhua

A platform under construction at a power plant in eastern China collapsed early on Thursday...

India note ban ‘legalized plunder’ says ex-premier

NEW DELHI India s former prime minister said Thursday the government s shock move to withdraw all...

Year after crisis, Turkey and Russia forge uneasy alliance

ISTANBUL One year after the crisis that plunged relations between Russia and Turkey to a post...