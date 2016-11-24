Pin Slashers, JP Singco and Sagmit Dental Clinic waiting finalists in FTBJ-ICBL tourney

JEDDAH: THE 9-week eliminations ended and the top three teams to advance outright to the final were Pin Slashers, JP Singco and Sagmit Dental Clinic in the FTBJ-ICBL 37th Conference bowling tournament at the Bowling City here.

The 9th week honors went to Sky Freight-Virgin Mobile, joining Sagmit bowlers as the only teams to repeat as Team of the Week.

Sky Freight of Emy de Guzman shot total pinfalls of 3, 699, well in front of Sadafco which returned 3, 636. Pin Slashers, JP Singco and defending champion Ekis Reload followed at 3, 573, 3, 550 and 3, 546 in that order.

The remaining teams outside of the top three play a knockout game of three handicap series. The four games with the highest series will join No. 1 Pin Slashers, No. 2 Singo and No. 3 SDC in the stepladder championship matches. The first stepladder match will feature the team Nos. 4, 5, and 6 in two games knockout with the winner to face No. 3 finisher and so on.

The week’s top individual performers or the men’s and ladies Bowler of the Week were Richard Antonio of Sadafco and Ekis’ Malou Gime. Antonio rolled the high series of 691 on lines of 237, 238 and 204. Gime tallied 661 on games of 148, 233 and 226.

Goying Salazar delivered the second-best score of 682 (216, 254, 212) while leading the Sky Freight charge that saw Oca Bernabe and Imelda Sayago hit 670 and 610. The rest in the Sky Freight rotation included Atoi Cruz 589, Bonnie Garcia 582 and Babes Tiongson 566.

Along with Antonio the leading scorers at Sadafco were Pancho Cuevas and Danny Bautista who rolled 632 and 623 respectively. Charrie Guzman and Rey Feliciano had matching cards of 564s while Grace Funtillon added 562.

Pin Slashers, who will have a week off and potentially lesser matches to play among the finalists with a twice to beat privilege as the No. 1, had five players that breached the 600-series mark in Rom Cagampang 648, Roger Daquiaog 642, Rommel Agbayani 622, Daryl Loquias 603 and Matet Cavite 601.

Singco got a lift from the trio of Nezar Al Hamwi 645, Melo Dianco 625 and Randy Mata 596.

In other results, Sagmit Dental Clinic totaled 3, 425 pinfalls, Caadores 3, 422, Lucky Me 3, 419, RJ Transient House 3, 419, Virgin Mobile 3, 414, D’ Barkads 3, 378, Buddy Buddies 3, 317, Hidada Ltd. 3, 300, Velocity Strikers 3, 097.

Team standings after the 9th week: 1. Pin Slashers 32, 585 2. JP Singco 32, 138 3. Sagmit Dental Clinic 31, 882 4. Sadafco 31, 547 5. Sky Freight-Mobile 31, 516 6. Ekis Reload 31, 424 7. Virgin Mobile 31, 262 8. D’ Barkads 31, 056 9. Lucky Me 31, 009 10. Hidada Ltd. 30, 642 11. Casadores 30, 580 12. Buddy Buddies 30, 126 13. RJ Transient House 29, 524 14. Velocity Strikers 27, 779.