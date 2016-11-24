InterContinental Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball back-to-back champ

RIYADH: Rookie team Vivienda Hotel Villas came close to winning it all in a potential Cinderella finish, but then defending champion InterContinental Riyadh Hotel was not to be denied its own quest for back-to-back championships in the recent 29th Annual Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball Tournament 2016.

InterCon won the decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three championship series 70-66 to retain the title at the InterCon Staff Housing basketball court here.

Vivienda surprised everyone by making the final on its debut in the tournament. This young team beat the hosts in the championship opener by one point. InterCon won Game 2 to force the decider behind the 32-point performance by Reiner Nunez.

In Game 3, InterCon used stifling defense to keep Vivienda boys in check. Nunez again led the InterCon offensive with 28 points. The other players instrumental in the victory were: Darius Cac, James Corpus, Jaylord Apas, Elo Labang, Patrick Mendoza, Cielo Ociones and Leomar Dela Rama. Romy Brubio is the team coach and team managers are Bart Van den Brink and Mohamed Aleemhuddin.

Leading the Vivienda are top scorer James Lopez, Gary Corpuz, Archi Quiachon, Jan Rempillo, Erdino Tacuyan and Manny Mariano.

The awardees:

3rd runner-up Holiday Inn Meydan — Freddie Redulfin, team captain, Marnel Ocampo, Al Rashid Dahari Leomar Herrera, Daryl Ismael, Ferdinan Dayao, Lionel Diamante, Paulo Carlo Jose, Joseph Arandia, Luie Dan Ferrer, Bryan Tolentino, Rommil Serrano, Yousef R. Laxa, Alexandro Maycong, Reynante Bualat, Carlo Dolorias, Isagani Sanatander, Arthuro Rubin, Jerome Garcia and Osric Carandang; John Pacho (team manager) Jhonson, coach; Alex Duana, assistant coach; Patrick, first aide man, Amador Catro, utility man

2nd runner-up Burj Rafal Kempinski Riyadh — Vicente Quinto, Philip Macayayong, Rommel Yalung, Eldilberto Alfonso, Rizal Casuncad, John Rey Belnas, Clayd Dacusin, Wendel Quiba, Seandyl Osunero, Wralph Saliganan, Antonio Nodado, John Mark Camu, Jay Panlasigul, Damian Ramirez, & Lawrence Silerio; Jose Nagales, coach, Richard Isles, officer, Armando Embang, statistician, and Jayson Santos, team manager.

MVP of the finals Reiner Nunez, MVP of the season Jaylord Apas, Rookie of the Year Kevin James Lopez

Mythical Five: Best Small Forward Reiner Nunez (InterCon), Best Center Kevin James Lopez (Vivienda), Best Power Forward Jaylord Apas (InterCon), Best Off Guard James Corpus, (InterCon) and Best Point Guard Gary Corpuz (Vivienda).

Other awards: Highest Single Game Scorer Kevin James Lopez (Vivienda), Best in Rebounds Darius Cac (InterCon), Best in Shot Block Kevin James Lopez (Vivienda), Best in 3 Points Reiner Nunez (InterCon), Best In Steal James Corpus (InterCon), Best in Assist Marnel Ocampo (Holiday Inn Meydan), Best Coach Romy Brubio (InterCon), Best Manager Bart Van Den Brink (InterCon), Most Veteran Player Bogs Silva (Marriott), Sportsmanship Award (Player) Jan Franco Rempillo (Vivienda), Sportsmanship Award (Team)- Sheraton Hotel/Novotel Riyadh, Most Improved Player Elo Labang (InterCon).

The 2016 Organizing Committee headed by Alvin P. Buot would like to thank the management of InterContinental Riyadh, TFC, and Philippine Airlines for their support.