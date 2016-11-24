Jeddah United Hitters clinch LuLu-TOYA Kalayaan Cup title

JEDDAH: The Jeddah United Hitters completed their unbeaten run to the title, beating All Filipino Virgin Mobile Strikers in the final 25-15, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-21 last Friday in the 2nd Conference Kalayaan Volleyball Cup at Trio Ranch and Country Club court.

“Pure joy,” said JUH coach Jojo Dillera of his team’s seven-game title sweep, drenched from a celebratory burst of water at the venue.

Murad Ali was named Finals Most Valuable Player and scored the highest points during the championship match and Jeddah United teammate Viel Christopher Oniel Conference MVP. Both thanked their supporter Hashem Jamalallail, COO of United Gulf Air Fueling Company (UGAFCO).

In the ladies one-game trophy exhibition, KAMC Ladies defeated Emirates Selection 22-25, 25-12, 15-12. Gina Alanguilan of KAMC was the MVP awardee.

In the knockout game for third place, KAMC brought down the last conference champion Play Time 21 – 25, 25-15,15 – 9. KAMC & Play Time endured some nervous moments during the match. Jaie Ronquillo the best player of the game.

“Not every story has a happy ending,” said Play Time Rod Ryan Cailles. “It doesn’t mean though it was a bad story. It was not. It was a good story,” he added.

Prior to the game, three Virgin Mobile team members were awarded regular season honors. Jeffery Tanada was the Best Setter, Anedson Noble Best Server and Rhuel Salvador Best Libero. Jeddah United Hitters duo of Syed Zafar Alishah and Oniel were named the Best Spiker and Best Receiver, while Farid Ahmad Faisal of KAMC was the Best Blocker and Jimmy dela Cruz of Play Time Best in Defense.

Other awardees: Rod Ryan Cailles (Play Time), Best Manager; Jojo Dillera (Jeddah United Hitters) Best Coach, and Jeddah Blue Spikers, Sportsmanship Award for Men’s Division.

Jeddah United Hitters team members each received individual trophy, All Filipino Virgin Mobile Spikers were awarded the 1st runner-up trophy, KAMC 2nd runner-up trophy while Play Time and Jeddah Blue Spikers the 3rd runner-up and 4th runner-up trophies respectively.

Chief guest at the awarding ceremony was Consul General Imelda Panolong of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah. The other VIP guests were Emirates Airlines Account Manager,Commercial, Juan L. Ramos and his family, SMDC representative Allan Castillo, Ash Jao and Ron Olmo of NWorld, Zain representatives from TOYA and Jun Abris, chairman of FAME and Triple J Kitchenette.

The tournament is organized by Dreamstar Productions for Sports under the leadership of Al Moran Bacleon and supported by sponsors Emirates, SMDC, OSN, Virgin Mobile, TOYA and LuLu HyperMart. Event Planner/Tournament Organizer Maki de Guzman heads the Organizing Committee. Others in the committee are: Finance Office, Joey Villanueva; Admin & Technical teams, Michelle Angeles, Noreen Roxas, Cherry Reyes, Wilson Porlaje and Sammy Silvestre; Jerry P. Lagrimas, technical adviser, Ernie Apollo, operation officer; Cesar Ramirez, layout artist; Edgar Zantua, logistic officer, Harold Amper, tournament commissioner, and Alex Sales, adviser. Kusina ni Juday is the tournament official caterer. Organizers also thanked Alvin Salenga of United Kabalikat Civicom.

Meantime, Bacleon announced the 3rd KVC Conference is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 17 to March 31 next year at the same venue.