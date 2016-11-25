UN rights official commends Saudi prison conditions

JEDDAH: Ben Emmerson, the United Nations special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights, has praised conditions enjoyed by detainees and those accused of terrorism in the Kingdom.

After attending a trial session of those accused of plotting to assassinate the late King Abdullah, Emmerson said the condition of detainees or those accused of terrorism should be considered an example to be followed at the international level.

He also appreciated the level of professionalism and respect of human rights in Saudi prisons.

The UN official expressed admiration for humanitarian aid and psychological support provided by the Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center to those accused of terrorism and their families, and allowing these families to become involved directly in the rehabilitation programs of detainees.

“I can confidently say that the Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center is a high example to be followed,” he said.

In press statements, Emmerson said he was personally acquainted with the situation of the detainees and those accused of terrorism charges in Al-Hair Prison, and can vouchsafe that the general situation in sections and wings of the public security prison in Al-Hair, Riyadh, takes into account the human rights of the detainees in general, starting from cells exposed to sun and air to health care, and the prison is run at extremely high levels.

He also praised a package of measures followed by the Saudi authorities, including follow-up of families whose sons were involved in terror acts, support given to terror victims, or allowing those accused of terrorism to have continuous contact with their families, whether they are Saudis or residents.

He said the Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center is considered a unique center for adopting programs based on an integrated process that combines social and psychological treatment, as well as economic support such as provision of jobs to the beneficiaries of the program.

The center is also unique in providing other activities such as treatment through painting, religious follow-up for those carrying ideas deviant to the proper Islamic teachings, to have them integrated into the community as effective members through programs and activities adopted by the center, he said.

The UN official stressed that those who want to assess, or criticize, conditions of the detainees in Saudi Arabia, and to what extent human rights standards were met have to see it for themselves, adding that conditions of the detainees, and the way they were treated, and the adopted measures, were the best in the world.

Recently, Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani met with Emmerson, and briefed him on the Kingdom’s efforts on fighting terror, adding that the Saudi judiciary has given all guarantees contained in Islamic Shariah, and in line with international human rights charters, to those charged with terrorism.