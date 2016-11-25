Aramco projects to help Saudi Arabia retain its primacy in oil sector

DAMMAM: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will inaugurate Friday six large projects for Saudi Aramco at the King Salman Center for World Culture in Dhahran.

One of the projects to be launched is the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture “iThra,” which is a unique cultural and knowledge platform to encourage creativity, innovation and communication between different cultures, promote Saudi Arabia’s efforts in building a knowledge-based economy and deal with modern technologies of new generations.

The center also seeks to develop a knowledge-based society, enhance investment in members of the community to encourage learning and exploration, as well as find economic opportunities by developing a generation of thinkers, innovators and creators in the Kingdom. The center also seeks to provide unlimited economic opportunities as a result of such innovation and creation.

Built over an area of 80,000 square meters, it is one of the largest projects to be implemented by Saudi Aramco in the city of Dhahran. The center will include a number of specialized cultural facilities, such as a library, museum, exhibition hall, theater, a children’s exploration area, as well as a large number of learning halls.

The king will also inaugurate the Khurais oil field, which is one the last giant oil fields to be discovered in the world. The oil field has obtained a high ranking in terms of size, as compared to other oil fields around the world, and is located near the largest oil field in the world, the Ghawar field.

Aramco confirmed that the main goal of the development of the Khurais oil field project is to increase the Kingdom’s production by 1.2 million barrels of Arabian Light Crude Oil per day, and 70,000 barrels of condensate, and 420 million standard cubic feet of gas. This oil field has helped increase the maximum sustainable energy for the production of crude oil to 12 million barrels per day, Aramco said.

The Khurais oil field was discovered in 1957 and had low production levels of no more than 190,000 barrels per day. In 1982, the average production level at the field increased to 300,000 barrels per day by increasing the number of water treatment facilities. However, the company decided to stop production at the field in 1993 due to low production and low pressure levels.

Among the other large projects to be launched and expanded is the project to increase crude oil production at the Manifa oil field, one the largest crude oil production projects in the world. This project is characterized by its innovative design of a customized man-made island for oil drilling, which was established in the Gulf of Manifa, and linked via a chain of bridges and channels allowing for natural flow of water in the Gulf, and protection of fish nurseries. The oil field has a capacity to produce 900,000 barrels of crude oil per day, and 90 million standard cubic feet of non-associated gas per day, as well as 65 million barrels of condensate per day.

The new production project in Manifa is the largest of its kind in the oil industry, and will provide the necessary feedstock for joint refineries, namely the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) in Jubail, the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF) in Yanbu, and the Jazan refinery upon operation.

The Manifa oil field is located in the waters of Saudi Arabia, north of Jubail in the Arabian Gulf, and is the fifth largest oil field in the world, as well as the oldest, given its discovery in 1957. The area of the oil field, which consists of six reservoirs, is about 45 km long and 18 km wide. It is located in the sea under shallow water with depths ranging from one to 15 meters.

King Salman will also inaugurate the Wasit gas plant project, north of Jubail Industrial City. This newest gas plant will help meet Saudi Arabia’s energy needs. The project comes as part of Vision 2030, which stipulates as part of its economic plan the importance of doubling gas production levels and establishing a natural network to expand distribution activities.

This large-scale plant will contribute to raising the gas processing capacity in Saudi Arabia by 20 percent, as well as help provide oil energy needs for water desalination and local electricity generation plants. This project provides more crude oil for high-value added refining works and will increase the main gas network of Saudi Aramco by about 1.7 standard cubic meters per day of gas. In turn, this will contribute to the growth of the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors in the Kingdom, while providing thousands of new high-skilled job opportunities.

King Salman will also inaugurate the expansion project of the Shaybah crude oil field, which is one the largest and unique projects of its kind, not only in the Kingdom and in the region, but also in the world. The project includes the production of additional quantities of high-quality very light Arabian crude by around 250,000 barrels per day, bringing production to 1 million barrels per day. The project to increase energy production of crude oil in the field, and the liquid natural gas plant, is an important component the strategy to face energy challenges in the future at the local and global levels, as well as to protect the Kingdom’s share in the global oil market, and Saudi Aramco’s role as a main and trusted supplier of energy in the world.

In addition, King Salman will inaugurate the project for extracting liquid natural gas, which is an important part of the plan to diversify the Kingdom’s national economy and income sources, and create job opportunities in the Kingdom. The project also supports the strategy to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on liquid fuels to general electricity and to provide cleaner energy to meet local needs and the necessary feedstock for valued-added products.