Riyadh public transport project is 45% complete

RIYADH: The $22.5 billion metro project, called the King Abdul Aziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport (KAPRPT), a linchpin of the Saudi capital’s modernization program, is 45 percent complete.

“We discussed with members of KAPRPT’s supreme committee the functioning of the project which has reached 45 percent completion percentage in 225 locations,” Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar said.

He made the announcement as he chaired the 11th meeting of the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR) on Wednesday night at HCDR’s headquarters in the Diplomatic Quarter.

Earlier, the Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) said: “The project will redefine the concept of public transportation, providing Riyadh residents and visitors with a world-class transportation system.” ADA spearheads the project’s implementation.

The project implementation includes the completion of 40 km of tunnels, 45km of bridges and 16km of surface tracks.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar, also the HCDR’s president, added during the meeting that the acceleration of work on the Riyadh Metro project is expected in the next phase.

He pointed out that the meeting saw a discussion of many of the key issues which include the phases of operation of the project, as well as methodologies for management, operation, and optimum maintenance that ensures project sustainability.

He said that the meeting also took into consideration the aspirations of the people in connection with the project, the search for existing business in the project and approval of appropriate directives in accordance with the highest standards.

Ibrahim bin Mohammed Sultan, HCDR member and president of the ADA, said that a presentation was also made on the progress of the project’s implementation.

He added that the distribution of work being carried out in the project includes business transfer services as well as the implementation of six train lines totaling 176 km.

It also includes the implementation of various components of tunnels, bridges and tracks on the ground, as well as the installation of steel bars on the Red Line, which includes the axis of King Abdullah Road, the Yellow Line axis through King Khaled International Airport, the Orange Line through Madinah Road, and the Blue Line with the axis of Olaya, Batha, and Al-Hair roads.

The project — which was scheduled to be finished in less than five years — will place the Saudi capital a on par with the world’s modern cities in advanced countries whose railway projects have played a key role in industrialization and modernization.

Upon completion, it will include 756 metro cars, 85 stations, 3,853 bus stops and stations, 24 bus routes, a 1,150 km network, and 956 buses.