6 handed life in Bahrain for police murder plot

MANAMA: A court in Bahrain sentenced six people on Wednesday to life in prison after finding them guilty of involvement in a plot to kill police officers with explosives.

The six, two of whom were tried in absentia, were found guilty of attempted murder and possession of explosives in a village near Manama in May 2015, prosecutors said in a statement.

They said the explosives were discovered in Al-Maamir before they could be detonated.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry rejected on Wednesday the findings of an Amnesty International report published this week.

The ministry said in a statement the report was inaccurate and selective in saying that new oversight bodies, such as the Ministry of Interior’s ombudsman, lacked independence.

The ombudsman’s office, commenting on Monday after the report was issued, questioned its accuracy on certain specific cases, but also pledged to study its content carefully as it continues to develop its expertise.