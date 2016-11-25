  • Search form

Middle-East

Kuwaitis head to polls hoping to stop austerity

Omar Hasan | AFP |

Kuwaitis attend an election campaign meeting for the upcoming parliamentary election in Kuwait City late on Nov. 23, 2016. (AFP / Yasser Al-Zayyat)

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaitis vote on Saturday for a new Parliament they hope will halt austerity measures forced by falling oil revenues in the emirate, known for its cradle-to-grave welfare system.
With the return of opposition groups after a four-year boycott, the outcome of the snap elections is seen as crucial for shaping the domestic politics of the Gulf state.
The seventh polls in a decade follow one of the most intense election campaigns seen in Kuwait, with opposition and pro-government candidates trading barbs over corruption and other allegations. The opposition is being tipped to make a strong showing, with many members of the previous Parliament expected to lose their seats, but is likely to fall well short of a majority.
“The return of opposition groups is the most significant development in this election,” said analyst Ayed Al-Manna.
“The opposition comeback could lead to a national reconciliation after years of bitter disputes,” the political scientist told AFP.
Kuwait’s Parliament is considered the most powerful in the Gulf states thanks to its legislative and monitoring capacities.
Political analyst Anwar Al-Rasheed said he expects that “between 70 percent and 90 percent of the outgoing lawmakers will not be re-elected because the voters are very upset with their performance.”
Analyst Dahem Al-Qahtani said he expects the opposition to win about 15 seats, with some eight supporters, making a very strong bloc in the next Parliament.
“This will reduce the government and its supporters into a fragile majority, a major cause for political instability,” Qahtani said.

