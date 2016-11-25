  • Search form

French police hunt masked attacker who fatally stabbed woman

SYLVIE CORBET | AP |

French gendarmes stand guard near a retirement home in Montferrier-sur-Lez, near Montpellier, southern France. (Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier)

PARIS: Some 100 police officers are searching for a gunman suspected of stabbing an elderly woman to death in a retirement home for Catholic missionaries in southern France.
A spokesman for the gendarmerie, or military police, said on Friday the searches are continuing in a larger area, with help from police dogs, around the village of Montferrier-sur-Lez, near the city of Montpellier.
He said all possible motives for the killing are being explored and he couldn’t rule out a terrorist act at this point. He was not authorized to be publicly named.
The identity of the masked assailant, believed to be armed with a shotgun and a knife, remains unclear.
The body of the woman was found late Thursday, gagged and tied up outside the building with three stab wounds.

