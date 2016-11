Kausar, Zaheeruddin, Umer Pervaiz excel in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH: Thrilling matches were played, in the Saudi Arabian Investment Bank Twenty20 Cricket Tournament organized by Riyadh Cricket Association. Over 72 teams are participating in this tournament, divided in three leagues (Huraymala, Hayer and Diriyah).



Huraymala League: KFSH Green 151: (Kausar 62, Suhail 24; Imran & Mohammed 3 wkts each) beat Samarwa 80: (Kausar 4, Mansoor 3 wkts) by 71 runs. Lahore Badshah Green 183 for 7: (Afzal 51, Ikram 34; Mohsin Javed & Altaf 2 wkts each) lost to Riyadh Warriors 184 in 17.3 overs: (Mohsin Javed 67 of 41 not out, Ayaz 35; Sajid 2 wkts) by 6 wkts. Fonte 153: (Iftikhar 43; Hashim & Latafat 3 wkts each) lost to Friends CC 154 in 17.3 overs: (Irshad 78, Omar 34; Kashif 2 wkts) by 7 wkts. Stallion 144: (Shakoor 26, Hamza 21; Hameed, Gayan & Habib 2 wkts each) lost to GK IISC 145 in 18.4 overs) by 5 wkts. Super CC 204 for 5: (Kashif 85, Adnan 50; Ahmed 3 wkts) beat GM Lions 130: (Salman 35, Abdul Waheed 4-13) by 74 runs. Riyadh Blues 258 for 2: (Zaheeruddin 115, Shakeel 76; Imran 2 wkts) beat Riyadh Fighters 127: (Imran 27, Nusrat 24; Naseeruddin 4, Aleem 3 wkts) by 132 runs.



Hayer League: Riyadh Panthers 170 for 7: (Hashim 36, Raza 28; Shareef Kaindar, 3, Shameem 2 wkts) lost from TBCC 171 for 5 in 16.5 overs: (Faisal 51, Hakeem 42; Raza 4 wkts) by 5 wkts. Detecon Eagles 175 (Meer 35; Abdulrahman 3 wkts) beat Talented CC 170 for 5: (Shoaib 70, Haseeb 58; Aftab 3 wkts) by 5 runs. Kashmir XI 173 for 6 (Amir Sofi 28) beat Asia XI 149 (Tauseef 64; Amir Sofi 4-13) by 24 runs. Green Bangla 181: (Mithun 43, Zakir 40; Saud 3 wkts) beat Black Caps 180: (Kaleem 59; Abdur Rahim Alamin 5-20) by 1 run. Al Harbi CC 186 for 5 (Mohib 43, Farooq 40; Bilal 2 wkts) lost to White Star CC 187 for 8 in 17.3 overs: (Naeem 41, Qasim 40; Asif 3 wkts) by 2 wkts. Thales CC 163: (Umer Pervaiz 4, Sharafat Abbasi 3 wkts) lost from Rising Stars CC 164 for 2 in 13.3 overs: (Umer Pervaiz 79, Irfan Malik 58) by 8 wkts. .



Diriyah League: All Stars CC 188 for 6: (Talal 62, Shayan 32; Saifullah & Aslam 2 wkts each) lost to Etihad CC 189 for 7 in 18 overs: (Talseen 80, Farhat 29; Osama & Asad 2 wkts each) by 3 wkts.