Aamir Wahla dazzles for Naseem Al Zahra; PDK, MCH Green, Hala School shine

JEDDAH: Aamir Wahla’s brilliant all-round performance (117 runs & 2 for 26) steered Naseem Al Zahra to an exciting 16-run win over Saudi German Hospital during the fifth week of the CIT Saudi Premier League Twenty20 cricket, organized by the Jeddah Cricket Association. Pepsi Deccan Knight, Pak Shaheen and all three My Care Hala teams – Premier, Green and Hala School were the other winners of the day.

In the other matches, Pak Shaheen moved to second position with an emphatic 48-run win over Ace Travel. Pepsi Deccan Knights regained their form with a three-wicket win over MB Stars courtesy superb 80 from Syed Afroz. MCH made a clean sweep – Premier scored 55 runs win over KAIA, Green thrashed Peeran XI by 76 runs and Hala International School gobbled Hyderabad Sharks by 68 runs.



Brief scores:

Naseem Al Zahra 200 for 6: (Aamir Wahla 117, Osman Butt 40; Irfan 3-40, Kashif 2-39) beat Saudi German Hospital 184: (Izhar 29, Waqas 29, Rashid 21; Asim 4-27, Osman Butt 3-33, Aamir Wahla 2-26) by 16 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Aamir Wahla (117 & 2 for 26).

Pak Shaheen 181: (Faisal 46, Malik Shaan 33; Khalid 4-28, Rashed 4-41) beat. ACE Travel 133: (Samiullah 47, Bilal 36; Salman 3-30, Furqaan 3-14, Atta Ur Rehman 2-26) by 48 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Salman (17 runs & 3-30).

MB Stars 194 for 9: (Hasnain 55, Javed 31, Arbab 26, Aamir 25; Wajid 2-23, Ishaq 2-28, Abdul Qadeer 2-36, Hyder 2-43 lost to Pepsi Deccan Knights 197 for 7: (Syed Afroz 80, Ayaz 48 n.o, Abdul Quddus 27; Hassan 2-18) by 3 wkts.

Man-of-the-Match: Syed Afroz (80 runs)

Hala International School 200 for 9: (Shehzad 62, Jawad 34, Aamir 31; Mohammed Hassan 4-32, Mohammed Shehzad 2-28) beat Hyderabad Sharks 132 for 9: (Sajjad 28 n.o., Syed Arif Hashmy 22; Shahjahan 3-33, Zahid 2-14) by 68 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Hala Shehzad (62 runs).

MCH Premier 262 for 7: (Kashif Shafiq 96, Irfan 91; Fahad 2-7) beat KAIA 207 for 9: (Abdul Samad 48, Khalid 46, Javed 37; Khurram 2-25, Adnan 2-26, Abu Huraira 2-32, Kashif Shafiq 2-58) by 55 runs

Man-of-the-Match: Kashif Shafiq (96 and 2-58).

MCH Green 222 for 6: (Khaiser 71, Rana Shehzad 50 n.o, Rahil 28; Aqeel 2-33) beat Peeran XI 143: (Munawar Ali 55, Shahid 28; Rana Shehzad 3-38, Munawar 2-9) by 76 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Rana Shehzad (50 n.o. & 3-38) by 76 runs.

Player-of-the-Week: Aamir Wahla.