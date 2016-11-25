Fighting extremism

This is with reference to the article “Bin Laden’s quest to divide East and West was successful” (Nov. 14) by Sabria S. Jawhar. The article makes sense. It seems that the terrorists have succeeded in driving a wedge between the East and the West or to be more precise between Muslims and non-Muslims across the world. These terrorists/ radicals believe in a clash between civilizations and they have succeeded in sowing seeds of hatred among nations. Unfortunately, many world leaders have fallen prey to the extremist tactics, which is evident from the growing populism in the West. The westerners should understand that Muslims are the worst victims of terrorism and these radicals don’t enjoy popularity in the wider Muslim world. These elements don’t represent Muslims. They are following a skewed interpretation of faith, which has been rejected by most Muslims.

These radicals want to impose their deviant ideology on Muslims. We all need to fight extremism. We should not allow these elements to succeed. — Tariq Jamal, Riyadh