  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Acting tactfully

Letters

Acting tactfully

Arab News |

The Muslim world will remember US President Barack Obama for his inaction in Syria and for his policy of gradual withdrawal from the Middle East. His Middle East policies were inherently flawed and paved the way for other powers — regional and global — to gain a foothold in the region, a development that is not at all in the interest of the United States in the long run.
The Middle East still is an important region and the political developments in this part of the world will continue to play a crucial role in the global politics. Obama was seen as a symbol of hope and change. Following his famous Cairo speech, Muslims across the world had become too optimistic but contrary to their expectations, he dashed all hopes of the Muslim world particularly of the Arabs.
Now every analyst and political pundit is talking about the prospects of working with US President-elect Donald Trump. If we go by his election rhetoric, we cannot expect much from him but since his electoral victory, there has been a great change in his stances on various issues and it seems that he may change the US policies toward the Middle East. He appears to be a man of action unlike his predecessor. The Arabs should expedite their efforts to reach out to the upcoming US administration. The Arab world has huge potential and Trump being a shrewd and successful businessman cannot ignore this important fact. The Arabs should present their case effectively to turn the tables on all anti-Arab forces working to destabilize the region. — Nadeem Malik, Jeddah

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Fighting extremism

This is with reference to the article Bin Laden s quest to divide East and West was successful...

United Gulf States

This refers to Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor s very timely article Gulf economic unity is long overdue...

Sins of Houthis

This refers to the report Houthis violate truce with impunity Nov 20 I don t think Houthis will...

A great leader

This is with reference to the article Merkel Germany s iron lady Nov 22 by Paul Carrel German...

The Syrian conundrum

This is with reference to the article In Aleppo the aim is to displace 275 000 people Nov 22 by...

Nuclear disarmament

This is with reference to the article Seeking nuclear disarmament Nov 23 by Alice Slater We spend...

Misuse of social media

I read with interest the article Stopping lies on Facebook and other social platforms Nov 23 by...

Importance of unity

I read with interest the article Gulf economic unity is long overdue Nov 21 by Khalaf Ahmad Al...

Key to lasting peace

This is with reference to the report Daesh close to defeat in Libya s Sirte Nov 21 It is an...

Dealing with Houthis

This is with reference to the report Houthis violate truce with impunity Nov 20 It has become...

Strategic alliances

This is with reference to the article Turkey and EU End of the road Nov 20 I think Turkey should...

The Syrian conundrum

This is with reference to the report Assad regime steps up fierce Aleppo assaults Nov 19 The...

A strong leader

This is with reference to the report Merkel expected to announce bid for 4th term tomorrow Nov 19...

Promoting entrepreneurship

This is with reference to the report Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show...

Disaster in the making

This is with reference to the article Mother nature vs climate change Nov 18 by Martha Rojas...

A step in the right direction

The Saudi participation at the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties COP22 is a welcome...

Around Arab News

Acting tactfully

The Muslim world will remember US President Barack Obama for his inaction in Syria and for his...

Fighting extremism

This is with reference to the article Bin Laden s quest to divide East and West was successful...

British business investment robust after Brexit vote

LONDON British companies brushed off the uncertainty over Brexit in the three months after June s...

China vows to promote trade deals

BEIJING China said it will actively participate in bilateral and multilateral trade deals with...

Jaguar Land Rover wants to build electric cars in UK

LONDON Britain s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it wants to build electric cars in...

Airbus hopes to deliver up to 80 A350 aircraft in 2017

PARIS Airbus tentatively aims to deliver as many as 80 A350 jetliners in 2017 two people familiar...

Gomez breaks silence with touching message

LOS ANGELES After making her first public appearance in months at the American Music Awards...

Fans pay respect to late ‘The Brady Bunch’ mom

LOS ANGELES Mourners flooded social media with memories of Florence Henderson one of America s...

Shah Rukh Khan confirms ‘Raees’ film trailer to be released on Dec. 7

MUMBAI The details of the release of Raees film trailer are finally out Raees stars Shah Rukh...

Syrian girl thanks J.K. Rowling for Harry Potter e-books

ALEPPO Syria Bana Alabed a seven year old girl in the Syrian city of Aleppo has thanked J K...

Germany to push G20 for structural reforms to prevent crisis

BERLIN Germany will push for reforms to make the world s biggest economies more competitive and...

Japan eyes only modest boost to public spending next year

TOKYO Japan plans only a modest boost to government spending next year a budget outline shows as...

Tokyo plans supercomputer to leap into technology future

TOKYO Japan plans to build the world s fastest known supercomputer in a bid to arm the country s...

Buoyed by debate, Fillon heads for finish line

PARIS Conservative French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon holds a final rally in Paris...

British ex-PMs raise possibility of new Brexit vote

LONDON Former British Prime Minister John Major believes there is a credible case for a second...

5 held for planning France attack

PARIS Montpellier Five men arrested this week in two French cities were planning a terror attack...