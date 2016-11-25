Acting tactfully

The Muslim world will remember US President Barack Obama for his inaction in Syria and for his policy of gradual withdrawal from the Middle East. His Middle East policies were inherently flawed and paved the way for other powers — regional and global — to gain a foothold in the region, a development that is not at all in the interest of the United States in the long run.

The Middle East still is an important region and the political developments in this part of the world will continue to play a crucial role in the global politics. Obama was seen as a symbol of hope and change. Following his famous Cairo speech, Muslims across the world had become too optimistic but contrary to their expectations, he dashed all hopes of the Muslim world particularly of the Arabs.

Now every analyst and political pundit is talking about the prospects of working with US President-elect Donald Trump. If we go by his election rhetoric, we cannot expect much from him but since his electoral victory, there has been a great change in his stances on various issues and it seems that he may change the US policies toward the Middle East. He appears to be a man of action unlike his predecessor. The Arabs should expedite their efforts to reach out to the upcoming US administration. The Arab world has huge potential and Trump being a shrewd and successful businessman cannot ignore this important fact. The Arabs should present their case effectively to turn the tables on all anti-Arab forces working to destabilize the region. — Nadeem Malik, Jeddah