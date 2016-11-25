5 killed, dozens hurt in Afghan triple bombing

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: At least five people were killed and 27 others wounded in a triple bombing in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province Friday, provincial officials said.

There was no claim of responsibility for the three bombings in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, which is a hotbed of Daesh militancy.

“Five people were martyred in three explosions in different parts of Jalalabad of Nangarhar province this morning,” provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told AFP.

Khogyani said the first blast was a roadside bomb which detonated outside the house of a senior prison official, Abdul Hakim, killing him and a child and wounding six others.

The second blast came outside the fire brigade office — from where the first rescuers are usually dispatched after an attack — killing three and wounding 21. Khogyani said the third blast came as people gathered at Hakim’s house after the first blast, but there were no casualties.

Dr. Najib Kamawal, director of the Nangarhar civil hospital confirmed the toll.

The Daesh group appears to be intensifying attacks against the government and civilians as Afghan forces, backed by NATO air strikes, step up operations against them in Nangarhar.

Last week Daesh claimed a massive suicide

blast targeting Shiites in Kabul that killed at least 27 people.

In late October, a suicide bomber killed at least six people at a gathering of tribal elders seeking aid for war-displaced families in Jalalabad.

As well as the emerging threat from IS loyalists, who are making gradual inroads across Afghanistan, Taliban fighters are active in Nangarhar.