  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

World

Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

AFP |

In this Oct. 31, 2016 photo, Indians walk to work as Delhi traffic police officers manage an intersection enveloped by smoke and smog, on the morning following Diwali festival in New Delhi, India. (AP)

NEW DELHI: India’s top court ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi on Friday, after air quality reached crisis levels in the world’s most polluted capital.
The order came weeks after the Supreme Court criticized the federal government for failing to do more to tackle pollution, which it described as a “public health emergency.”
“(The) Supreme Court directs suspension of licenses for possessing, stocking and selling firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region til further orders,” the court said.
It also ordered the Central Pollution Control Board, a government body, to study the harmful effects of materials used in firecrackers and report back within the next three months.
Air quality in Delhi plummeted earlier this month as millions of people set off heavily polluting firecrackers to celebrate the Diwali festival, exacerbating existing problems from the burning of crop stubble in neighboring states.
The concentration of PM2.5 — the fine particles linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease — reached “hazardous” levels in the first 10 days of November.
Local authorities announced a series of emergency measures shutting schools and banning construction and the use of diesel generators in the city.
Schools have since reopened after air quality levels improved, and some of the other measures have been rowed back.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

5 killed, dozens hurt in Afghan triple bombing

JALALABAD Afghanistan At least five people were killed and 27 others wounded in a triple bombing...

Buoyed by debate, Fillon heads for finish line

PARIS Conservative French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon holds a final rally in Paris...

British ex-PMs raise possibility of new Brexit vote

LONDON Former British Prime Minister John Major believes there is a credible case for a second...

5 held for planning France attack

PARIS Montpellier Five men arrested this week in two French cities were planning a terror attack...

Myanmar pursuing ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya: UN official

TEKNAF BANGLADESH Myanmar is engaged in ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims a UN official has...

Japan protests Russia missile deployment on disputed islands

TOKYO Japan has told Russia the deployment of missiles on disputed islands in the Pacific is...

Myanmar crisis sparks Muslim protests in Asian capitals

DHAKA Angry Muslim protesters took to the streets from Jakarta to Dhaka on Friday to denounce...

13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse

BEIJING Chinese authorities said they detained 13 people over the collapse of scaffolding at a...

Pakistan Air Force chief warns India against full-scale war

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Air Force chief on Thursday warned archrival India against escalating the...

EU Parliament backs freeze of Turkish membership talks

STRASBOURG France The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a freeze of membership...

UK’s Johnson calls for end to Kashmir violence in Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called for an end to violence in Kashmir during...

Betsy DeVos is Trump pick for education secretary

WASHINGTON Within minutes of being named Donald Trump s choice for education secretary Betsy...

In India, Haley relatives cheer appointment as UN envoy

NEW DELHI Nikki Haley may have been born in the United States but her extended family back in...

Myanmar rebels deny attempting to derail talks

YANGON Ethnic rebel groups in northeastern Myanmar say their recent attacks on government forces...

Nigeria accused of killing 150 activists

LAGOS Amnesty International on Thursday accused Nigeria s security forces of killing at least 150...

Two girl suicide bombers attack Cameroon town

DOUALA Two young female suicide bombers attacked a town in Cameroon s Far North region early on...

Around Arab News

Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

NEW DELHI India s top court ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi on...

5 killed, dozens hurt in Afghan triple bombing

JALALABAD Afghanistan At least five people were killed and 27 others wounded in a triple bombing...

Acting tactfully

The Muslim world will remember US President Barack Obama for his inaction in Syria and for his...

Fighting extremism

This is with reference to the article Bin Laden s quest to divide East and West was successful...

British business investment robust after Brexit vote

LONDON British companies brushed off the uncertainty over Brexit in the three months after June s...

China vows to promote trade deals

BEIJING China said it will actively participate in bilateral and multilateral trade deals with...

Jaguar Land Rover wants to build electric cars in UK

LONDON Britain s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it wants to build electric cars in...

Airbus hopes to deliver up to 80 A350 aircraft in 2017

PARIS Airbus tentatively aims to deliver as many as 80 A350 jetliners in 2017 two people familiar...

Gomez breaks silence with touching message

LOS ANGELES After making her first public appearance in months at the American Music Awards...

Fans pay respect to late ‘The Brady Bunch’ mom

LOS ANGELES Mourners flooded social media with memories of Florence Henderson one of America s...

Shah Rukh Khan confirms ‘Raees’ film trailer to be released on Dec. 7

MUMBAI The details of the release of Raees film trailer are finally out Raees stars Shah Rukh...

Syrian girl thanks J.K. Rowling for Harry Potter e-books

ALEPPO Syria Bana Alabed a seven year old girl in the Syrian city of Aleppo has thanked J K...

Germany to push G20 for structural reforms to prevent crisis

BERLIN Germany will push for reforms to make the world s biggest economies more competitive and...

Japan eyes only modest boost to public spending next year

TOKYO Japan plans only a modest boost to government spending next year a budget outline shows as...

Tokyo plans supercomputer to leap into technology future

TOKYO Japan plans to build the world s fastest known supercomputer in a bid to arm the country s...

Buoyed by debate, Fillon heads for finish line

PARIS Conservative French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon holds a final rally in Paris...