  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Marcos critics strip, parade coffins in Philippines

World

Marcos critics strip, parade coffins in Philippines

AFP |

Thousands of activitists carrying placards and mock coffin with a life-size paper mache depicting the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos protest near Malacanang palace against the burial of Marcos at the heroes’ cemetery, in Manila on Friday. (AFP)

MANILA: Critics of the Ferdinand Marcos regime staged a naked protest Friday, while others marched through the streets with a mock coffin to denounce the late dictator’s burial at the Philippines’ cemetery for heroes.

Some 3,000 protesters marched on a central Manila park to demand that President Rodrigo Duterte and the Supreme Court remove the body from the cemetery, a week after the long-dead former president’s interment.
Marcos died in exile in Hawaii in 1989, three years after a bloodless “People Power” revolution ended a 20-year rule historians say was marked by massive corruption and the imprisonment, torture and murder of thousands of critics.
“His burial there violates not only the rights of the victims but also the entire idea of justice itself,” Ephraim Cortez said as he and a dozen fellow lawyers joined the protest, wearing Marcos masks daubed with red swastikas.
Many of the protesters were students who walked out of their classrooms at universities around Manila and took to the streets despite rains brought on by Tropical Storm Tokage that was scything through the center of the country.
Some carried mock coffins, including one that portrayed Marcos as Dracula.
In one novel protest action, at least 20 masked male members of a school fraternity removed their clothes and streaked past classrooms at Manila’s state-run University of the Philippines.
About a thousand spectators cheered and raised posters that read “Marcos No Hero,” “Never Forget” and “Remove Marcos from the LNMB,” the Filipino acronym for the cemetery.
The Marcos family had put the patriarch’s corpse on public display at his ancestral home in the northern Philippines for more than a decade, demanding that the government fulfil his dying wish to be interred at the heroes’ cemetery.
The election this year of Duterte, the family’s political ally, finally made that possible, with the Supreme Court upholding his decision on grounds Marcos deserved to be buried there as a former president and ex-soldier.
Duterte said Friday he disagreed with the protesters but upheld their right to free expression, ordering police to allow protest actions even without government permits.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Beijing warns other countries against Taiwan ties

HONG KONG SINGAPORE Beijing on Friday warned countries against maintaining military ties with...

Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

NEW DELHI India s top court ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi on...

5 killed, dozens hurt in Afghan triple bombing

JALALABAD Afghanistan At least five people were killed and 27 others wounded in a triple bombing...

Buoyed by debate, Fillon heads for finish line

PARIS Conservative French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon holds a final rally in Paris...

British ex-PMs raise possibility of new Brexit vote

LONDON Former British Prime Minister John Major believes there is a credible case for a second...

5 held for planning France attack

PARIS Montpellier Five men arrested this week in two French cities were planning a terror attack...

Myanmar pursuing ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya: UN official

TEKNAF BANGLADESH Myanmar is engaged in ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims a UN official has...

Japan protests Russia missile deployment on disputed islands

TOKYO Japan has told Russia the deployment of missiles on disputed islands in the Pacific is...

Myanmar crisis sparks Muslim protests in Asian capitals

DHAKA Angry Muslim protesters took to the streets from Jakarta to Dhaka on Friday to denounce...

13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse

BEIJING Chinese authorities said they detained 13 people over the collapse of scaffolding at a...

Pakistan Air Force chief warns India against full-scale war

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Air Force chief on Thursday warned archrival India against escalating the...

EU Parliament backs freeze of Turkish membership talks

STRASBOURG France The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a freeze of membership...

UK’s Johnson calls for end to Kashmir violence in Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called for an end to violence in Kashmir during...

Betsy DeVos is Trump pick for education secretary

WASHINGTON Within minutes of being named Donald Trump s choice for education secretary Betsy...

In India, Haley relatives cheer appointment as UN envoy

NEW DELHI Nikki Haley may have been born in the United States but her extended family back in...

Myanmar rebels deny attempting to derail talks

YANGON Ethnic rebel groups in northeastern Myanmar say their recent attacks on government forces...

Around Arab News

Beijing warns other countries against Taiwan ties

HONG KONG SINGAPORE Beijing on Friday warned countries against maintaining military ties with...

Marcos critics strip, parade coffins in Philippines

MANILA Critics of the Ferdinand Marcos regime staged a naked protest Friday while others marched...

Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

NEW DELHI India s top court ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi on...

5 killed, dozens hurt in Afghan triple bombing

JALALABAD Afghanistan At least five people were killed and 27 others wounded in a triple bombing...

Acting tactfully

The Muslim world will remember US President Barack Obama for his inaction in Syria and for his...

Fighting extremism

This is with reference to the article Bin Laden s quest to divide East and West was successful...

British business investment robust after Brexit vote

LONDON British companies brushed off the uncertainty over Brexit in the three months after June s...

China vows to promote trade deals

BEIJING China said it will actively participate in bilateral and multilateral trade deals with...

Jaguar Land Rover wants to build electric cars in UK

LONDON Britain s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it wants to build electric cars in...

Airbus hopes to deliver up to 80 A350 aircraft in 2017

PARIS Airbus tentatively aims to deliver as many as 80 A350 jetliners in 2017 two people familiar...

Gomez breaks silence with touching message

LOS ANGELES After making her first public appearance in months at the American Music Awards...

Fans pay respect to late ‘The Brady Bunch’ mom

LOS ANGELES Mourners flooded social media with memories of Florence Henderson one of America s...

Shah Rukh Khan confirms ‘Raees’ film trailer to be released on Dec. 7

MUMBAI The details of the release of Raees film trailer are finally out Raees stars Shah Rukh...

Syrian girl thanks J.K. Rowling for Harry Potter e-books

ALEPPO Syria Bana Alabed a seven year old girl in the Syrian city of Aleppo has thanked J K...

Germany to push G20 for structural reforms to prevent crisis

BERLIN Germany will push for reforms to make the world s biggest economies more competitive and...

Japan eyes only modest boost to public spending next year

TOKYO Japan plans only a modest boost to government spending next year a budget outline shows as...