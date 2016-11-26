  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump taps national security veteran for White House role

World

Trump taps national security veteran for White House role

Agencies |

Kathleen "KT" McFarland is seen at her home in New York. (AP file photo)

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday hired as a senior adviser a Republican national security veteran who first worked in the White House situation room under Richard Nixon.
As deputy national security adviser, 65-year-old Fox News commentator Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland, will return once again to the executive mansion as number two to former general Mike Flynn.
“She has tremendous experience and innate talent that will complement the fantastic team we are assembling,” Trump said, in a statement issued from his luxury Florida golf resort.
White House national security roles do not need to be confirmed by the Senate, so McFarland will take up her duties when President Barack Obama passes Trump the baton on Jan. 20 next year.
She would in any case have been an uncontroversial choice, with decades of experience under three former Republican presidents and as a former aide to foreign policy heavyweight Henry Kissinger.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Russian deployment of missiles on disputed islands ‘deplorable’

TOKYO Japan has told Russia the deployment of missiles on disputed islands in the Pacific is...

Storm Otto claims 3 lives

BLUEFIELDS Nicaragua Tropical storm Otto moved out to sea on Friday after battering Nicaragua and...

6.5 magnitude earthquake rocks China

BEIJING A powerful 6 5 magnitude quake rocked a mountainous area of far western China Friday...

Beijing warns other countries against Taiwan ties

HONG KONG SINGAPORE Beijing on Friday warned countries against maintaining military ties with...

Marcos critics strip, parade coffins in Philippines

MANILA Critics of the Ferdinand Marcos regime staged a naked protest Friday while others marched...

Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

NEW DELHI India s top court ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi on...

5 killed, dozens hurt in Afghan triple bombing

JALALABAD Afghanistan At least five people were killed and 27 others wounded in a triple bombing...

Buoyed by debate, Fillon heads for finish line

PARIS Conservative French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon holds a final rally in Paris...

British ex-PMs raise possibility of new Brexit vote

LONDON Former British Prime Minister John Major believes there is a credible case for a second...

5 held for planning France attack

PARIS Montpellier Five men arrested this week in two French cities were planning a terror attack...

Myanmar pursuing ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya: UN official

TEKNAF BANGLADESH Myanmar is engaged in ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims a UN official has...

Japan protests Russia missile deployment on disputed islands

TOKYO Japan has told Russia the deployment of missiles on disputed islands in the Pacific is...

Myanmar crisis sparks Muslim protests in Asian capitals

DHAKA Angry Muslim protesters took to the streets from Jakarta to Dhaka on Friday to denounce...

13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse

BEIJING Chinese authorities said they detained 13 people over the collapse of scaffolding at a...

Pakistan Air Force chief warns India against full-scale war

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Air Force chief on Thursday warned archrival India against escalating the...

EU Parliament backs freeze of Turkish membership talks

STRASBOURG France The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a freeze of membership...

Around Arab News

2 women’s hospitals knocked out by Assad bombs

BEIRUT Airstrikes and rockets in northern Syria knocked out two medical centers dedicated to...

Saudi players a new driving force in golf

RIYADH Golf has never been quite on a par with football in Saudi Arabia But that is changing...

French move to label settlement goods leaves Israel livid

JERUSALEM Paris has announced new guidelines for labeling goods from Israeli settlements in the...

Trump taps national security veteran for White House role

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump on Friday hired as a senior adviser a Republican...

Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo

ALEPPO The Syrian Army advanced in Aleppo on Friday pounding the rebel held east with strikes...

Sinai terror attack leaves 12 Egyptian soldiers dead

ISMAILIA The death toll from an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint on Thursday in the...

Palestinians help Israel fight fires as 13 held on suspicion of arson

JERUSALEM The Palestinian Authority is assisting Israel in combating raging wildfires across the...

International community urged to rein in Iran

JEDDAH The National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI has called on the international community...

Palestine praises Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support

JEDDAH Palestine Consul General Mohammed Yahya Assadi praised the Kingdom s longstanding record...

KACST spends SR1.28bn on research to improve public health

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST has funded SR1 28 billion to...

Rain heralds winter in Riyadh

RIYADH The overnight downpour which continued on Friday substantially dipped mercury levels...

Morocco condemns Houthi shelling

JEDDAH Morocco has strongly condemned the Houthi militias repeated truce violations announced by...

Oil falls 2% on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of meeting

BOSTON Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday dragged down by uncertainty over whether the...

Turkish lira languishes near record low a day after rate hike

ISTANBUL If Turkey s central bank hoped for a dramatic turnaround in the lira currency after...

Former chairman proposes plan to save Saudi construction firm

ZURICH The former chairman of Saudi construction firm Mohammad Al Mojil Group MMG has proposed a...

Saudi energy policy ‘geared toward supporting diversification and fiscal consolidation’

JEDDAH GCC countries are serious in negotiating an output cut coordinated between OPEC and non...