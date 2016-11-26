  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi players a new driving force in golf

CHITO P. MANUEL |

Abdurahman Almansour on his way to victory in the 1st Annual GIBGolf Cup 2016 on Friday at Dirab Golf & Country Club. (AN photo by Noel A. Alipoyo)

RIYADH: Golf has never been quite on a par with football in Saudi Arabia. But that is changing after a series of high-profile wins for national players.
Team members led by Abdurahman Almansour put on a dominant display on Friday at the 1st Annual GIB Golf Cup 2016, held at the Dirab Golf & Country Club in Riyadh.
That followed the Saudi national team’s historic victory two weeks ago at the 36th Pan Arab Golf Championship in Muscat, clinching both the team and individual trophies.
The cold weather and pelting rain in Riyadh on Friday did little to derail the charge by the Saudis, with Turki Al-Hussain leading a 1-2-3 finish in the First Division (handicap 0-9), to add to the Overall Best Gross title won by Abdurahman.
Ali Al-Sakha, who was part of the team that won the Pan-Arab event, had to settle for first runner-up in the First Division after being edged out by two by Abdurahman in the race for Best Gross crown. Third place in the division went to Turki’s older brother Abdullah, who won on countback from two others in a three-way tie on 73.
To his credit, Al-Sakha hounded Abdurahman, 22, all day long in the rain. He had a chance to tie Abdurahman on 18, but even before he could make a move Abdurahman drained his putt from 25 yards out. Al-Sakha missed his from five feet. Both players reached the green in two after good drives and superb approach shots.
“I was under pressure when I made my putt on 18,” said Abdurahman, who mixed three birdies and three bogeys for the round.
“I was challenged all the way by Ali. But I played really well and felt comfortable with the fast greens mid-round.”

