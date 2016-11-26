GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al-Asheikh, who attended the tenth meeting of the chairmen of the Shoura and Representatives Council and the national assemblies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which concluded in Bahrain on Wednesday, said the council is determined to face regional and international challenges by interacting with world bodies to espouse its cause.

He said the meeting ended with a call on the international community to take preventive steps against such terror acts as the missile attack on Makkah, and also to exert efforts to help the Arab coalition bring about an end to the Yemen crisis.

Al-Asheikh said that Operation Decisive Storm, launched by the Arab coalition in support of legitimate rule in Yemen, conforms to regional and international treaties, specifically Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He said action was taken in response to a distress call from Yemen’s legitimate President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to the GCC leaders following a coup staged by Houthi militias and forces loyal to deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Although the war continues, the GCC countries believe that peace should prevail in Yemen according to the conditions agreed upon before the war, Al-Asheikh said.

He also said the meeting rejected the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) as a flagrant violation of the principles of international relations, particularly the principle of sovereign immunity enjoyed by all sovereign states.

He said the council decided to meet members of US Congress and the European Union Parliament to give a correct picture of the principles and policies of the GCC countries in the context of JASTA.

Council participants, he said, unanimously thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for the wonderful support he extended to the council when the Kingdom held the chair of the council during its ninth year.

He said the conference delegates also met Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and briefed him on the conditions in the region.

Al-Asheikh thanked the representatives for the support extended to him during his chairmanship of the council.