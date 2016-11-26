Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

CAIRO: Walid Al-Samaani, Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice Ministers Council, headed the Kingdom’s delegation at the 32nd session of the council at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

During the meeting on Thursday, Saudi Arabia was chosen for membership in the executive office at the Arab Justice Ministers Council starting from the current session for two years.

The council will include the troika of Arab League states (Egypt, Mauritania and Jordan) in addition to three alternate members according to the alphabetical order of member states (Comoros, Qatar and Kuwait), and two recommended states: Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The ministers agreed on holding the 33rd session of the Arab Justice Ministers Council at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The meetings discussed the draft for the Arab agreement on organizing the status of refugees in Arab states, updating the Arab Riyadh agreement on judicial cooperation and its executive mechanisms, in addition to other issues of mutual interest of Arab states.

The council also discussed combating terrorism and mechanisms of implementation resolutions in this regard; the Arab agreements on combating money laundering and financing terrorism; enhancing Arab and international cooperation for combating terrorism; the Arab judiciary network cooperation in combating organized crime and terrorism; the unified draft Arab law to combat drugs and narcotics; extending help and assistance for the victims of terrorism; as well as other issues of concern.