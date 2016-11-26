  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

ARAB NEWS |

Arab justice ministers hold their 32nd meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Thursday. (SPA)

CAIRO: Walid Al-Samaani, Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice Ministers Council, headed the Kingdom’s delegation at the 32nd session of the council at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.
During the meeting on Thursday, Saudi Arabia was chosen for membership in the executive office at the Arab Justice Ministers Council starting from the current session for two years.
The council will include the troika of Arab League states (Egypt, Mauritania and Jordan) in addition to three alternate members according to the alphabetical order of member states (Comoros, Qatar and Kuwait), and two recommended states: Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
The ministers agreed on holding the 33rd session of the Arab Justice Ministers Council at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.
The meetings discussed the draft for the Arab agreement on organizing the status of refugees in Arab states, updating the Arab Riyadh agreement on judicial cooperation and its executive mechanisms, in addition to other issues of mutual interest of Arab states.
The council also discussed combating terrorism and mechanisms of implementation resolutions in this regard; the Arab agreements on combating money laundering and financing terrorism; enhancing Arab and international cooperation for combating terrorism; the Arab judiciary network cooperation in combating organized crime and terrorism; the unified draft Arab law to combat drugs and narcotics; extending help and assistance for the victims of terrorism; as well as other issues of concern.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

JEDDAH The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of...

GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al Asheikh who attended the tenth meeting of the...

Saudi players a new driving force in golf

RIYADH Golf has never been quite on a par with football in Saudi Arabia But that is changing...

Palestine praises Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support

JEDDAH Palestine Consul General Mohammed Yahya Assadi praised the Kingdom s longstanding record...

KACST spends SR1.28bn on research to improve public health

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST has funded SR1 28 billion to...

Rain heralds winter in Riyadh

RIYADH The overnight downpour which continued on Friday substantially dipped mercury levels...

Morocco condemns Houthi shelling

JEDDAH Morocco has strongly condemned the Houthi militias repeated truce violations announced by...

PNU, sports authority sign deal to promote women’s sport in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH The General Authority for Sports and Princess Nora bint Abdulrahman University PNU signed...

Riyadh public transport project is 45% complete

RIYADH The 22 5 billion metro project called the King Abdul Aziz Project for Riyadh Public...

Rain, unstable weather forecast for the week

RIYADH A top Saudi scientist has issued an alert about unstable weather conditions in the coming...

Aramco projects to help Saudi Arabia retain its primacy in oil sector

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will inaugurate Friday six large projects...

UN rights official commends Saudi prison conditions

JEDDAH Ben Emmerson the United Nations special rapporteur on counter terrorism and human rights...

King to open 6 mega projects today

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has paid tribute to the warm hospitality of...

Ride-hailing apps: Expat drivers warned of crackdown

JEDDAH Authorities have warned expatriates and transport firms operating via smartphone apps...

GCC officials condemn Houthi attack targeting Makkah

JEDDAH Speakers presidents and chairmen of the GCC Shoura and representatives of assemblies and...

Around Arab News

KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

JEDDAH The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of...

Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

CAIRO Walid Al Samaani Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice...

GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al Asheikh who attended the tenth meeting of the...

2 women’s hospitals knocked out by Assad bombs

BEIRUT Airstrikes and rockets in northern Syria knocked out two medical centers dedicated to...

Saudi players a new driving force in golf

RIYADH Golf has never been quite on a par with football in Saudi Arabia But that is changing...

French move to label settlement goods leaves Israel livid

JERUSALEM Paris has announced new guidelines for labeling goods from Israeli settlements in the...

Trump taps national security veteran for White House role

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump on Friday hired as a senior adviser a Republican...

Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo

ALEPPO The Syrian Army advanced in Aleppo on Friday pounding the rebel held east with strikes...

Sinai terror attack leaves 12 Egyptian soldiers dead

ISMAILIA The death toll from an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint on Thursday in the...

Palestinians help Israel fight fires as 13 held on suspicion of arson

JERUSALEM The Palestinian Authority is assisting Israel in combating raging wildfires across the...

International community urged to rein in Iran

JEDDAH The National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI has called on the international community...

Palestine praises Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support

JEDDAH Palestine Consul General Mohammed Yahya Assadi praised the Kingdom s longstanding record...

KACST spends SR1.28bn on research to improve public health

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST has funded SR1 28 billion to...

Rain heralds winter in Riyadh

RIYADH The overnight downpour which continued on Friday substantially dipped mercury levels...

Morocco condemns Houthi shelling

JEDDAH Morocco has strongly condemned the Houthi militias repeated truce violations announced by...