Saudi Arabia

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

Arab News |

JEDDAH: The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said the day presents an opportunity to review all social, political and economic achievements, as well as commitments by the international community to eliminate all types of violence against women.
"The international community and all societies must invest and mobilize to end all types of violence against women. This day represents an opportunity to review the social, political and economic achievements and commitments of the international community toward combating violence against women in all its forms to ensure their progress; give them the necessary care and adequate facilities and opportunities; and allow them access to the means of life to which they can strengthen their base and improve confidence in themselves and enhance their contribution to their societies," the OIC said in a statement.
In the Islamic world, the necessary facilities for women must be provided to enable them to develop themselves so that they can be good mothers and able to raise future generations, and be effective partners in the overall development of the nation.
In this regard, the OIC said it has, for a long time, taken a clear stand on all important issues relating to the fight against all forms of violence against women in accordance with the principles of Islam and international treaties that are in line with the objectives and principles of the OIC.
This stand is also in line with the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam, the Ten Year Program of Action of the OIC 2025, the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women, in addition to the call by the Foreign Ministers' Council, in its last session held in Tashkent, for the Islamic Fiqh to conduct studies and research to highlight the OIC position against all forms of violence against women, and help the workers in this field of the member states and the relevant bodies of the OIC to acquit Islam of any such violent actions against women.
The OIC totally rejects all physical or mental or psychological abuse against women, and calls on all member states, the international community and civil society organizations in the Islamic world to intensify efforts to alleviate the suffering of women living under occupation and armed conflict, the refugees and the displaced, and work to ensure their dignity, and to put in place effective policies, strategies and mechanisms for the protection and welfare of women in general, the statement said.

