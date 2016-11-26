KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON: Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the establishment of the center was ordered by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to instill the concept of social solidarity in citizens.



He said the aim of the center is to unify the Kingdom’s charity and humanitarian aid efforts under one umbrella, as well as serve as an international lighthouse for humanitarian aid and assistance, and send a clear message to the world that this nation is home to peace, has concern for human life, respects human dignity and makes efforts to alleviate suffering, and help affected communities as per international laws, without any political objective.

Al-Rabeeah’s remarks came during a press conference on Thursday at the Saudi Embassy in London, in the presence of Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom. Al-Rabeeah pointed to the directives of King Salman to exert all possible efforts to provide support and humanitarian assistance in various countries around the world through the center.

He said the opening of the center coincided with the start of the crisis in Yemen, and due to the longstanding relations and brotherly ties between both countries, the Kingdom was keen to carry out its responsibility and provide necessary support to the people of Yemen. He said the Kingdom is the biggest provider of aid to Yemen in all areas, and continues to provide such assistance during the ongoing crisis.

The center has carried out around 98 main projects in Yemen, in coordination with 73 partners, he said, noting that the center continues to carry out these efforts in order to reduce the suffering of the Yemeni people, including children, women, and refugees in neighboring countries. He said the Kingdom also hosts hundreds of thousands of Yemeni citizens.

Al-Rabeeah said the center cooperates and coordinates with various bodies, including the British Department for International Development, which has helped the center in coordinating with different international organizations working in the field of humanitarian assistance to exchange experiences. He said the current visit comes at the department’s invitation.

As for efforts and initiatives in other countries around the world, he said the center provides humanitarian assistance in 30 countries on four continents.

In response to a question, Al-Rabeeah said the Kingdom’s expenditures on humanitarian relief have exceeded internationally agreed upon levels. He also expressed thanks to the Saudi ambassador for his efforts in supporting the center’s delegation during its visit to the United Kingdom.