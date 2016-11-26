  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaitis head to the polls to vote for members of parliament

Middle-East

Kuwaitis head to the polls to vote for members of parliament

Associated Press |

A Kuwaiti woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kuwait City on Saturday. (AFP / Yasser Al-Zayyat)

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaitis have begun voting to pick representatives for the parliament as the small, oil-rich country struggles to cope with a slump in oil prices straining public finances.
Polls opened Saturday morning. It is the OPEC nation’s seventh parliamentary election since 2006, the year the current 87-year old emir ascended to the post.
Kuwait has the most freewheeling political system among the wealthy Gulf Arab states. The 50-member parliament has authority to question ministers, including members of the ruling family, and voice concerns about government policies and decisions.
The elections were triggered by the dissolution of the legislature in October, giving the fragmented opposition little time to organize.
Results are expected to be released Sunday.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

2 women’s hospitals knocked out by Assad bombs

BEIRUT Airstrikes and rockets in northern Syria knocked out two medical centers dedicated to...

French move to label settlement goods leaves Israel livid

JERUSALEM Paris has announced new guidelines for labeling goods from Israeli settlements in the...

Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo

ALEPPO The Syrian Army advanced in Aleppo on Friday pounding the rebel held east with strikes...

Sinai terror attack leaves 12 Egyptian soldiers dead

ISMAILIA The death toll from an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint on Thursday in the...

Palestinians help Israel fight fires as 13 held on suspicion of arson

JERUSALEM The Palestinian Authority is assisting Israel in combating raging wildfires across the...

International community urged to rein in Iran

JEDDAH The National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI has called on the international community...

Erdogan warns Europe: Turkey will open migrant gates

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Friday to unleash a new wave of...

Aid agency seeks safe passage for Mosul residents

ARBIL MOSUL Iraqi forces should create safe exits for Mosul residents because they cannot protect...

40 dead as passenger trains collide in Iran

ANKARA At least 40 people were killed and 100 injured when one Iranian passenger train collided...

Syria army advances in rebel-held east Aleppo

ALEPPO SYRIA The Syrian army Friday advanced in Aleppo after pounding the city s rebel held east...

Syrian forces aim to split east Aleppo in two, says rebel commander

BEIRUT Syrian government forces are trying to split opposition held eastern Aleppo in two in a...

Kurds, Shiite fighters to coordinate after sealing off Mosul

IRBIL BAGHDAD Iraqi Kurdish and Shiite forces agreed to coordinate movements after cutting off...

UN, Palestine denounce Israeli land grab

NEW YORK A UN envoy has warned that the situation in the Middle East was changing dangerously as...

Kuwaitis head to polls hoping to stop austerity

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis vote on Saturday for a new Parliament they hope will halt austerity measures...

Iraq carnage: Over 100 killed, mostly Iranians

BAGHDAD A suicide truck bomb killed over 100 people most of them Iranian Shiites at a petrol...

6 handed life in Bahrain for police murder plot

MANAMA A court in Bahrain sentenced six people on Wednesday to life in prison after finding them...

Around Arab News

Kuwaitis head to the polls to vote for members of parliament

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis have begun voting to pick representatives for the parliament as the small...

Castro clan torn by dysfunction and disagreements

HAVANA Fidel Castro s rule of nearly five decades split many a Cuban family between exile and...

Pakistani troops foil attack by suicide bombers on military camp

PESHAWAR Pakistan Four heavily armed suicide bombers attacked a military facility in northwestern...

Cuba’s Fidel Castro, who defied US for 50 years, dies at 90

HAVANA Former President Fidel Castro who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba embraced...

KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

JEDDAH The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of...

Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

CAIRO Walid Al Samaani Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice...

GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al Asheikh who attended the tenth meeting of the...

2 women’s hospitals knocked out by Assad bombs

BEIRUT Airstrikes and rockets in northern Syria knocked out two medical centers dedicated to...

Saudi players a new driving force in golf

RIYADH Golf has never been quite on a par with football in Saudi Arabia But that is changing...

French move to label settlement goods leaves Israel livid

JERUSALEM Paris has announced new guidelines for labeling goods from Israeli settlements in the...

Trump taps national security veteran for White House role

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump on Friday hired as a senior adviser a Republican...

Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo

ALEPPO The Syrian Army advanced in Aleppo on Friday pounding the rebel held east with strikes...

Sinai terror attack leaves 12 Egyptian soldiers dead

ISMAILIA The death toll from an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint on Thursday in the...

Palestinians help Israel fight fires as 13 held on suspicion of arson

JERUSALEM The Palestinian Authority is assisting Israel in combating raging wildfires across the...

International community urged to rein in Iran

JEDDAH The National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI has called on the international community...