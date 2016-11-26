Heavy rains delay launch of Saudi Aramco projects; Al-Falih apologizes

JEDDAH: Bad weather and heavy rainfall on Friday night in the Eastern Province forced Saudi Aramco to postpone the launch of several projects.

The mega projects were to be inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Saudi Aramco has apologized on its Twitter account for not being able to go ahead with the launch ceremony due to bad weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds caused a water leakage at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) site.

Rainwater penetrated the building through its main entrances and the parts under construction, and flooded the squares surrounding the site.

The water leaks triggered angry reactions on Saudi Aramco’s social media pages.

Some said that the building, which was to be inaugurated by King Salman, could not weather the heavy rainfall. The tweeps blamed it on poor design and implementation and lack of good drainage or buffers.

Informed sources told Arab News that an investigation will be conducted and in case of negligence, those responsible will be held accountable.

Minister of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih apologized — both on his behalf and on that of Saudi Aramco — to the guests who had come to attend the inaugural ceremony.

Al-Falih tweeted: "King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is a renowned and unique world site. We are looking forward to launching it to citizens soon in an honorable manner.”