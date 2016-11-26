Excellent all-round performances in RCL T20 Youm Al Watani Cup

RIYADH: Favorites registered easy wins during the third week of the RCL Youm Al Watani Twenty20 Cricket Cup, organized by the Riyadh Cricket League.

Highlights of the day were fine bowling display by Asad, Basheer, Madhu, Basith, Salah and Shani.

Ismail, Faik, Salman, Farooq, Shahzad and Muneer impressed with their batting and Faisal, Shani, Farooq, Ismail dazzled as all-rounders



Brief scores (Super League)



Shaheen XI 175: (Farooq 53, Mubashir 31, Naeem 28; D Khawar 3-32, Mohsin 3-34, Abdullah 2-26) lost to EverGreen 176 in 18 overs: (Khawar 37, Haroon 34, Tasbihullah 39; Arbaz, Rashid & Sikander a wkt each) by 6 wkts.

Man-of-the-Match: Khawar Zafar

Mughal 148: Waqar Bajwa 34, Asghar 32, Faheem 23; Faisal 3-24, Madhu 3-32, Easa 2-28) lost to Game Pro 149 in 13.4 overs: (Javeed 43, Faisal 34, Vimal 22; Nabeel, Asghar & Faheem a wkt each) by 6 wkts.

Man-of-the-Match: Faisal Khan.

Shouraim 205: (Shani 65, Shahzad 58, Bakhty 23; Heera 2-31, Sajid 1-36) beat Khalili Stars 134: (Heera 38, Aziz 24; Shani 3, Fahad & Ian 2 wkts each) by 71 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Shani.



Premier League



Diamond I 135: (Diamond I Shafi 31, Wasim 16, Amjad 14; Basith 3-21, Jain 2-17, Sameer 2-19) lost to Run Riderz 136 for 5: (Wajahath 32 , Mahmood 20, Rayees 19; Prashanth, Amjad, Shafi & Shakeel 1 wkt each) by 5 wkts.

Man-of-the-Match: Mirza Basith Baig.

Diamond II 157 in 18 overs: (Ginny 32 , Tabriz 23, Javid 20; Imran 3-21, Jamshaid 2-26, Abid 2-33) beat Gujranwala: 106: (Umer 28 , Jamshaid 22, Bilal 13; Touseef 3-15, Tabraiz 3-17, Javid 2-33) by 51 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Tabraiz

Chanar XI 177: (Muneer 54, Habib 34, Adnan 20; 5-34, Zahid 2-25, Asad 1-16) lost to Pak Gladiator 178: ( Salman 69 , Aftab 34, Asad 32; Ali, Barkat, Muneer 1 wkt each) by 6 wkts.

Pak Gladiator CC successfully completed the score with 2.2 overs remaining.

Man-of-the-Match: Basheer

Konkan Green 217 for 6: (Faik 52, Tausif 36, Fahim 30; Javid 2-20, Jerome 2-38, Mustaqem took 1-31) beat Fuchs 161: (Waqas 39, Jerome 26, Rizwan 17; Konkan 2-10, Liyaqat 2-24, Naeem 2-35) by 56 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Faik Ali.

Hyderabad Boys 201: (Ismail 86, Asghar 21, Israr 18; Asad 5-33, Subhan 2-18, Wazir 1-27) beat Cricketers 147: ( Ameer 35 , Abid 27, Abdullah 27; Salah 3-24) by 54 runs

Man-of-the-Match: Ismail.