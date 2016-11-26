  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Excellent all-round performances in RCL T20 Youm Al Watani Cup

Sports

Excellent all-round performances in RCL T20 Youm Al Watani Cup

ARAB NEWS |

EverGreen beat Shaheen XI by six wickets.

Shuraim got the better of Khalili Stars by 71 runs.

Diamond II after their 51-run win over Gujranwala. (AN photos)

RIYADH: Favorites registered easy wins during the third week of the RCL Youm Al Watani Twenty20 Cricket Cup, organized by the Riyadh Cricket League.
Highlights of the day were fine bowling display by Asad, Basheer, Madhu, Basith, Salah and Shani.
Ismail, Faik, Salman, Farooq, Shahzad and Muneer impressed with their batting and Faisal, Shani, Farooq, Ismail dazzled as all-rounders

Brief scores (Super League)

Shaheen XI 175: (Farooq 53, Mubashir 31, Naeem 28; D Khawar 3-32, Mohsin 3-34, Abdullah 2-26) lost to EverGreen 176 in 18 overs: (Khawar 37, Haroon 34, Tasbihullah 39; Arbaz, Rashid & Sikander a wkt each) by 6 wkts.
Man-of-the-Match: Khawar Zafar
Mughal 148: Waqar Bajwa 34, Asghar 32, Faheem 23; Faisal 3-24, Madhu 3-32, Easa 2-28) lost to Game Pro 149 in 13.4 overs: (Javeed 43, Faisal 34, Vimal 22; Nabeel, Asghar & Faheem a wkt each) by 6 wkts.
Man-of-the-Match: Faisal Khan.
Shouraim 205: (Shani 65, Shahzad 58, Bakhty 23; Heera 2-31, Sajid 1-36) beat Khalili Stars 134: (Heera 38, Aziz 24; Shani 3, Fahad & Ian 2 wkts each) by 71 runs.
Man-of-the-Match: Shani.

Premier League

Diamond I 135: (Diamond I Shafi 31, Wasim 16, Amjad 14; Basith 3-21, Jain 2-17, Sameer 2-19) lost to Run Riderz 136 for 5: (Wajahath 32 , Mahmood 20, Rayees 19; Prashanth, Amjad, Shafi & Shakeel 1 wkt each) by 5 wkts.
Man-of-the-Match: Mirza Basith Baig.
Diamond II 157 in 18 overs: (Ginny 32 , Tabriz 23, Javid 20; Imran 3-21, Jamshaid 2-26, Abid 2-33) beat Gujranwala: 106: (Umer 28 , Jamshaid 22, Bilal 13; Touseef 3-15, Tabraiz 3-17, Javid 2-33) by 51 runs.
Man-of-the-Match: Tabraiz
Chanar XI 177: (Muneer 54, Habib 34, Adnan 20; 5-34, Zahid 2-25, Asad 1-16) lost to Pak Gladiator 178: ( Salman 69 , Aftab 34, Asad 32; Ali, Barkat, Muneer 1 wkt each) by 6 wkts.
Pak Gladiator CC successfully completed the score with 2.2 overs remaining.
Man-of-the-Match: Basheer
Konkan Green 217 for 6: (Faik 52, Tausif 36, Fahim 30; Javid 2-20, Jerome 2-38, Mustaqem took 1-31) beat Fuchs 161: (Waqas 39, Jerome 26, Rizwan 17; Konkan 2-10, Liyaqat 2-24, Naeem 2-35) by 56 runs.
Man-of-the-Match: Faik Ali.
Hyderabad Boys 201: (Ismail 86, Asghar 21, Israr 18; Asad 5-33, Subhan 2-18, Wazir 1-27) beat Cricketers 147: ( Ameer 35 , Abid 27, Abdullah 27; Salah 3-24) by 54 runs
Man-of-the-Match: Ismail.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Onslaught puts Denmark in World Cup driver’s seat

MELBOURNE A surprise onslaught from Denmark odd couple Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen blew...

NLEX edges past Alaska in thriller

With the enemy failing to convert on four close range tries inside the last 10 seconds on Friday...

Guardiola wants Messi to stay at Barcelona

MANCHESTER Pep Guardiola insisted Friday he had no intention of signing Lionel Messi saying he...

Buttler, Woakes return for third India Test

MOHALI Batsman Jos Buttler will replace the struggling Ben Duckett in the third Test against...

Abdurahman leads big day for Saudis in 1st Annual GIB Golf Cup

RIYADH These are exciting times for Saudi golf Two weeks after the Kingdom scored a historic...

It’s a scream as Marin reaches Hong Kong semis

HONG KONG World and Olympic champion Carolina Marin was told off about her trademark screaming as...

Khawaja ton powers Aussies ahead of Proteas

ADELAIDE Iron willed Usman Khawaja batted out the entire day to tilt the third day night Test...

Victory Team regains UIM Class 1 crown despite defeat to Team Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Team Abu Dhabi stunned their arch rivals from Dubai s Victory Team to win the third...

Aamir Wahla dazzles for Naseem Al Zahra; PDK, MCH Green, Hala School shine

JEDDAH Aamir Wahla s brilliant all round performance 117 runs 2 for 26 steered Naseem Al Zahra to...

Kausar, Zaheeruddin, Umer Pervaiz excel in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Thrilling matches were played in the Saudi Arabian Investment Bank Twenty20 Cricket...

Spain seizes early lead in World Cup

MELBOURNE A miraculous putt from Rafa Cabrera Bello on the 18th green gave Spain the lead after a...

Dar Jana, Triple Ace, SMDC, Freyssinet post wins

JEDDAH Four teams coming off losses rebounded with victories at the resumption of eliminations on...

Franchise history beckons for coach Austria’s San Mig team

SAN MIGUEL Beer is chasing pieces of franchise history this PBA season the first being to win the...

Jeddah United Hitters clinch LuLu-TOYA Kalayaan Cup title

JEDDAH The Jeddah United Hitters completed their unbeaten run to the title beating All Filipino...

InterContinental Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball back-to-back champ

RIYADH Rookie team Vivienda Hotel Villas came close to winning it all in a potential Cinderella...

Pin Slashers, JP Singco and Sagmit Dental Clinic waiting finalists in FTBJ-ICBL tourney

JEDDAH THE 9 week eliminations ended and the top three teams to advance outright to the final...

Around Arab News

King Salman gets warm reception in Al-Ahsa

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed the need to diversify sources of...

Excellent all-round performances in RCL T20 Youm Al Watani Cup

RIYADH Favorites registered easy wins during the third week of the RCL Youm Al Watani Twenty20...

Pakistan PM Sharif names general Bajwa as new army chief

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s prime minister on Saturday picked Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to replace...

Lufthansa pilots strike for 4th day, 137 flights canceled

BERLIN Pilots at Lufthansa are staging a fourth consecutive day of strikes against the German...

Suspected car bomb kills at least 10 people in Somali capital

MOGADISHU A suspected car bomb killed at least 10 people when it exploded at a police checkpoint...

Rain delays Aramco project launch

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco has postponed the inauguration of its projects in the Eastern Province on...

Secrecy shrouded details of Fidel Castro’s health

Cuban leader Fidel Castro would always laugh off speculation about his health With an athletic...

Kuwaitis head to the polls to vote for members of parliament

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis have begun voting to pick representatives for the parliament as the small...

Castro clan torn by dysfunction and disagreements

HAVANA Fidel Castro s rule of nearly five decades split many a Cuban family between exile and...

Pakistani troops foil attack by suicide bombers on military camp

PESHAWAR Pakistan Four heavily armed suicide bombers attacked a military facility in northwestern...

Cuba’s Fidel Castro, who defied US for 50 years, dies at 90

HAVANA Former President Fidel Castro who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba embraced...

KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

JEDDAH The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of...

Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

CAIRO Walid Al Samaani Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice...

GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al Asheikh who attended the tenth meeting of the...

2 women’s hospitals knocked out by Assad bombs

BEIRUT Airstrikes and rockets in northern Syria knocked out two medical centers dedicated to...