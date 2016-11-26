DJ Khaled plays Adhan to newborn in Instagram video

LOS ANGELES: US music producer and social media superstar DJ Khaled is seen playing the Islamic call to prayer, or Adhan, to his newborn son in an Instagram video posted on Friday.

He welcomed his very first child in October, and the proud new dad shared the tot’s first full photo in the weekend.

Known for his Snapchat videos, the music mogul captioned the clip, which he says was filmed a day after his son was born in October, “the arrival of my son ASAHD KHALED !!! he’s one-day old in this video now he’s one month old!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!”

The hit-maker gushed about what a life-changing experiencing becoming a father has been in the long and touching caption.

The producer of Palestinian decent famously documented the birth of his son on Snapchat and Instagram, treating his online audience to scenes from the labor ward while his fiancé Nicole Tuck was in the process of giving birth on Oct. 23.

“Dr. my son want to see me,” the 40-year-old captioned snaps, adding: “Doctor, it’s go time, right?”

This year, DJ Khaled scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with his Major Key LP, and also landed his first No. 1 single with the Drake-assisted “For Free.”