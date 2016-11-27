Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

LOS ANGELES: Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16-year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana in London.

Madonna released a statement to The Associated Press calling the September arrest “a family matter.”

She said: “I love my son very much. I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Rocco was the subject of a months-long custody dispute between Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The couple divorced in 2008. They finally agreed in September to allow Rocco to continue living with his father in London.

According to a report in The Sun newspaper, Rocco was arrested on Sept. 28.