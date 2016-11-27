  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

Offbeat

Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Madonna

LOS ANGELES: Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16-year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana in London.
Madonna released a statement to The Associated Press calling the September arrest “a family matter.”
She said: “I love my son very much. I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
Rocco was the subject of a months-long custody dispute between Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The couple divorced in 2008. They finally agreed in September to allow Rocco to continue living with his father in London.
According to a report in The Sun newspaper, Rocco was arrested on Sept. 28.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

DJ Khaled plays Adhan to newborn in Instagram video

LOS ANGELES US music producer and social media superstar DJ Khaled is seen playing the Islamic...

Putin gives Russian passport to Steven Seagal

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin has given a Russian passport to US action film star Steven Seagal...

Taylor Swift takes on the ‘mannequin challenge’

LOS ANGELES Taylor Swift has celebrated her holiday by enlisting her squad in a mannequin...

Moroccan drama scoops top prize at Cairo festival

CAIRO Mimosas directed by Morocco based Oliver Laxe bagged the top prize the Golden Pyramid Award...

Gomez breaks silence with touching message

LOS ANGELES After making her first public appearance in months at the American Music Awards...

Fans pay respect to late ‘The Brady Bunch’ mom

LOS ANGELES Mourners flooded social media with memories of Florence Henderson one of America s...

Shah Rukh Khan confirms ‘Raees’ film trailer to be released on Dec. 7

MUMBAI The details of the release of Raees film trailer are finally out Raees stars Shah Rukh...

Syrian girl thanks J.K. Rowling for Harry Potter e-books

ALEPPO Syria Bana Alabed a seven year old girl in the Syrian city of Aleppo has thanked J K...

Generation M

Shelina Janmohamed is the bestselling author of Love in a Headscarf a memoir about growing up as...

Michelle Yeoh coy about ‘Star Trek’ casting

SINGAPORE Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh one of Asia s biggest film stars played coy about her...

Marriage or not, Mariah Carey goes ahead with reality show

LOS ANGELES Mariah Carey s new reality show sees the larger than life singer trying on wedding...

Cairo calling for Farah Khan’s next film?

MUMBAI Farah Khan is a multi talented personality who successfully wears multiple hats as a...

Elton John will not perform at Trump inauguration

LOS ANGELES Britain s Sir Elton John will not perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump in...

Qatar’s Ajyal festival to celebrate Meg Ryan

JEDDAH The fourth Ajyal Youth Film Festival Nov 30 Dec 5 presented by the Doha Film Institute...

Shah Rukh dreams of global Bollywood hit

MUMBAI Indian screen icon Shah Rukh Khan has starred in dozens of Bollywood blockbusters and is...

Kate gives London dinosaur a royal send-off

LONDON The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton visited Britain s Natural History Museum on...

Around Arab News

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

LOS ANGELES Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban...

Middle East ‘has highest Bugatti density in the world’

London Dr Stefan Brungs member of the board of management of Bugatti Automobiles S A S for sales...

Hyundai allows Saudi journalists in WRC event

A number of journalists from Saudi Arabia lived a unique experience when they had the...

Jaguar classic XKSS presented to LA museum

LONDON The first genuine Jaguar XKSS to be built in almost 60 years was given its world debut...

Best cars to buy

A question asked often is which car would you choose after testing so many new cars in all...

KSRelief gives $10m to fight malnutrition in Yemen

JEDDAH Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

Tabuk soldier’s killer arrested

JEDDAH Security forces in Tabuk arrested the killer of army soldier Abdullah Nasser Al Rashidi...

Boeing ties up with KSCDR to help disabled

RIYADH US giant Boeing which has a full fledged office in the Saudi capital announced here...

The disunited kingdom

Today the United Kingdom is united in name only With different regions and industries desperately...

Containing the populist contagion

With populism seemingly going viral in the advanced economies the political establishment is in...

Castro: An icon from a bygone era

In the shadow of east Beijing s soaring glass skyscrapers elderly retirees still speak...

MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

RIYADH A 48 hour MiSK Hackathon kicked off here Friday The event aims to mine the talent of the...