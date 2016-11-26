No end in sight

This is with reference to the report “Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo” (Nov. 26). What started as a popular revolt against Assad’s tyrannical rule has turned into a bloody civil war, mainly due to foreign meddling in the internal matters of the country. We usually blame Iranian interference in Syria for the sorry state of affairs of the country but major global powers, particularly the US, are equally to be blamed for the miseries of the Syrians. The US’ reluctance to actively intervene in Syria changed the ground situation in favor of Assad and his cronies.

After aggravating the situation, the world powers are discussing ways to divide Syria along sectarian and ethnic lines. Such a division could prove to be a disaster for the entire region and the wider world.

The only way to resolve the Syrian crisis is to remove Assad from power, prevent Iran from intervening in the country and make assurances to Russia for the protection of its interests.

The tug-of-war between Washington and Moscow over Damascus is proving deadly for the Syrians.

— Farhan Hussein, Riyadh