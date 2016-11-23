  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Colombia’s race for peace

Columns

Colombia’s race for peace

Alina Dieste |

The Colombian government has signed a revised peace accord with the FARC rebels, but now faces political battles to implement the controversial deal and end the country’s half-century conflict.
Here are five hurdles for President Juan Manuel Santos and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) as they seek to seal the peace — with resistance led by the hawkish ex-president Alvaro Uribe.
Colombians narrowly rejected an earlier version of the accord in a humiliating referendum defeat for Santos on Oct. 2. Uribe has called for another referendum on the new deal. But Santos plans instead to pass it through Congress, where he holds a majority. It is expected to pass after a debate starting Tuesday.
A raft of laws and reforms will be needed to bring the accord’s various chapters into effect. The legislation could take months to pass. But with pressure to disarm the rebels as soon as possible for fear of violence, Santos may use a “fast track” procedure if the Constitutional Court permits it.
“Everything seems to indicate that the fast-track will be activated, which will make the legal implementation process quicker,” said analyst Kyle Johnson of the International Crisis Group.
The government and FARC said the revised accord tightens judicial conditions for trying crimes of the conflict. Uribe complained it still grants impunity for war crimes. He vowed to keep fighting for points where he says the accord should go further, and his party has threatened street protests.
Analysts warn the political conflict could complicate the accord, with general elections due in 2018.
“Political rivalry over the coming year could obstruct the implementation of the pact,” said Jorge Restrepo, director of the conflict analysis center CERAC.
Political scientist Frederic Masse of Colombia’s Externado University warned that “if the opposition wins the elections, it will be even harder to implement.”
The FARC are by far the biggest rebel force in Colombia and the key anti-government actors in the war. But there is another, smaller rebel group that has yet to join the peace process. The government’s efforts to start talks with the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) have failed so far due to disputes over hostages.
“Unless there is a bilateral cease-fire with the ELN, there will be more fighting with the ELN in areas where the FARC are also present, which could sow confusion,” Masse warned.
The conflict zones remain riven by territorial demands, gang feuds and local political quarrels, Restrepo says. Remnants of right-wing paramilitaries that once took part in the conflict are feared to be lingering. Then there are the country’s drug gangs, which the peace accord is supposed to stamp out.
“When the FARC disappear, other causes for violence could emerge,” Restrepo warned. “Violence and weapons could be channeled to other conflicts.”
It is not known what will become of US President Barack Obama’s pledge of $450 million in aid to end the conflict once his elected successor Donald Trump takes office in January.
Trump’s abrasive approach to international relations has raised uncertainty in Latin America. “It will be an obstacle, because the United States is swinging to the right and an enormous ally in implementing the accord is being lost,” Restrepo said.
Concessions to the FARC on tackling the drug trafficking that has funded them are a delicate part of the accord. Trump’s tough approach to crime could have an impact. “In anti-drug policies, which are at the heart of the accord, he will be more than an obstacle,” Restrepo said. “He will be an opponent.”
• Agence France Presse

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...

Castro: An icon from a bygone era

In the shadow of east Beijing s soaring glass skyscrapers elderly retirees still speak...

Turkey-KRG alliance, PKK and the EU

The prime minister of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government KRG Nechirvan Barzani was in Turkey...

Dear Fillon, you’re wrong on Syria

On Sunday France s former Prime Minister Francois Fillon may win the primary organized by the...

Trump Cabinet picks send mixed signals

US President elect Donald Trump has unexpectedly moved to diversify his Cabinet selection this...

Ways to improve child health

Over the last 15 years the international community has made great strides in improving child...

A new Muslim registry

In an interview with CNN s GPS with Fareed Zakaria former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger...

America’s Berlusconi

For the past couple of weeks the world has been guessing at how US President elect Donald Trump...

Fleeing from Italy

Italy s referendum on Dec 4 will give voters the opportunity to approve or reject what some have...

How to feed the world

Hunger has wracked humanity since time immemorial Nearly every major society has been shaped by...

How debate on ‘Trump-Muslims’ chokes Palestine rights

Many Arabs and Muslims are angry over President elect Donald Trump s campaign rhetoric vowing to...

And now Lebanon wants to build a wall!

Without stirring up any controversy and under the supervision of the Lebanese Army an operation...

Will the dollar be Trumped?

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the US capital inflows have pushed up the dollar s...

Trump unnerves Asia but India could forge closer US ties

Some Asian nations are watching anxiously as Donald Trump prepares to take up the presidency but...

The end of big trade deals

US President elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would cancel the Trans Pacific...

America and the world in transition

In less than two months the American political transition will be over The 45th president of the...

Around Arab News

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...

Castro: An icon from a bygone era

In the shadow of east Beijing s soaring glass skyscrapers elderly retirees still speak...

MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

RIYADH A 48 hour MiSK Hackathon kicked off here Friday The event aims to mine the talent of the...

Plight of Rohingyas

This is with reference to the report Myanmar crisis sparks Muslim protests in Asian capitals Nov...

No end in sight

This is with reference to the report Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo Nov...

Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

LOS ANGELES Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16...

DJ Khaled plays Adhan to newborn in Instagram video

LOS ANGELES US music producer and social media superstar DJ Khaled is seen playing the Islamic...

Putin gives Russian passport to Steven Seagal

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin has given a Russian passport to US action film star Steven Seagal...

Taylor Swift takes on the ‘mannequin challenge’

LOS ANGELES Taylor Swift has celebrated her holiday by enlisting her squad in a mannequin...

Moroccan drama scoops top prize at Cairo festival

CAIRO Mimosas directed by Morocco based Oliver Laxe bagged the top prize the Golden Pyramid Award...

Ras Al-Khair investments ‘highlight potential of Saudi mining sector’

JEDDAH The significant amount of capital invested by top firms such as Saudi Basic Industries...

Demonetization violates citizens' rights, says former Indian minister

RIYADH A former Indian federal minister has described the demonetization of certain bank notes by...

RBI takes surprise action to soak up liquidity

NEW DELHI MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India has unexpectedly ordered banks to deposit their extra...

Inflationary situation in Kingdom ‘decoupling from global trend’

JEDDAH The inflationary situation in Saudi Arabia is decoupling from the global trend following a...

Retail stock rally leaves few bargains for Wall Street investors

SAN FRANCISCO Wall Street expects consumers to open their wallets a little wider this holiday...

Tata Steel removes Cyrus Mistry as chairman

MUMBAI India s Tata Steel said it removed Cyrus Mistry as chairman at a special board meeting the...