  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

World

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

AFP |

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, tweeting simply “Fidel Castro is dead!“
Castro died on Friday night aged 90 after defying the United States during a half-century of iron-fisted rule. Trump’s shock victory this month has cast uncertainty over two years of moves by President Barack Obama to end more than 50 years of Cold War enmity with the communist island.
Blocked from ending the US embargo on the island by a Republican-controlled Congress, Obama pushed smaller reforms using executive authority.
That means Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, will be able to change course just as easily, potentially reinstating trade and financial restrictions and reversing developments like the resumption of air and cruise-ship travel, and postal service.
“All of the concessions that Barack Obama has granted the Castro regime were done through executive order, which means the next president can reverse them and that I will do unless the Castro regime meets our demands,” the Republican real estate billionaire said in September.


“Those demands will include religious and political freedom for the Cuban people and the freeing of political prisoners.”

The White House has not yet reacted to Castro’s death, although a statement is expected later today.
The United States restored diplomatic ties with Cuba in July 2015 and a month later re-opened its embassy in Havana. Obama made a landmark visit to the communist-ruled island in March.
The moves were criticized by many of the politically influential Cuban exiles and their families living in the United States.
Trump’s closest rival in the Republican presidential primary race, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, whose father is Cuban, said on Facebook that Castro’s death “cannot bring back his thousands of victims, nor can it bring comfort to their families.”
“Today we remember them and honor the brave souls who fought the lonely fight against the brutal Communist dictatorship he imposed on Cuba,” Cruz said.
Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, another conservative Cuban-American who represents southern Florida’s 27th district where many Cuban exiles live, also hailed Castro’s death.
“A tyrant is dead and a new beginning can dawn on the last remaining communist bastion of the Western hemisphere,” she wrote on her website. “We must seize the moment and help write a new chapter in the history of Cuba; that of a Cuba that is free, democratic, and prosperous.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

Myanmar arrests Muslims over Yangon bombings

YANGON Myanmar police said Saturday they had arrested three Muslims for planting home made bombs...

World reacts to death of Cuba’s Fidel Castro

PARIS France The death of Cuba s Fidel Castro prompted reaction across the spectrum Saturday with...

South Sudan accepts UN peacekeepers with no conditions

JUBA South Sudan South Sudan s government has accepted with no conditions increase the...

Crowds growing bigger as anti-Park protesters march in Seoul for 5th straight week

SEOUL South Korea For South Korean farmer Lee Hyo shin demanding the ouster of President Park...

Philippine troops assault Daesh-linked militants

MANILA Philippines Philippine military officials say troops backed by bomber planes have...

Castro’s death puts renewed focus on Trump’s Cuba policy

WEST PALM BEACH Florida US President Barack Obama offered a hand of friendship to Cubans on...

Attackers burst into Stockholm mosque, paint swastikas

STOCKHOLM Sweden At a Stockholm mosque just after morning prayers on Saturday unidentified...

Pakistan PM Sharif names general Bajwa as new army chief

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s prime minister on Saturday picked Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to replace...

11 killed in Somalia blast

MOGADISHU A car bomb exploded near a busy market in Somalia s capital Mogadishu on Saturday...

Secrecy shrouded details of Fidel Castro’s health

Cuban leader Fidel Castro would always laugh off speculation about his health With an athletic...

Castro clan torn by dysfunction and disagreements

HAVANA Fidel Castro s rule of nearly five decades split many a Cuban family between exile and...

Pakistani troops foil attack by suicide bombers on military camp

PESHAWAR Pakistan Four heavily armed suicide bombers attacked a military facility in northwestern...

Cuba’s Fidel Castro, who defied US for 50 years, dies at 90

HAVANA Former President Fidel Castro who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba embraced...

Trump taps national security veteran for White House role

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump on Friday hired as a senior adviser a Republican...

Around Arab News

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

KSRelief gives$10m to fightmalnutritionin Yemen

JEDDAH Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

RIYADH A 48 hour MiSK Hackathon kicked off here Friday The event aims to mine the talent of the...

Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energized by opposition

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis turned out in large numbers Saturday for the first election contested by the...

King: Improving security key to meeting challenges

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Saturday stressed the need to diversify...

Iraqi Sunni MPs reject move to legalize Shiite militias

BAGHDAD Sunni Arab politicians and lawmakers in Iraq rejected a law approved by Parliament on...

Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

LOS ANGELES Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16...

Syria says largest rebel area in Aleppo retaken

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian state media said government forces Saturday captured the largest rebel held...

Warplanes strike Daesh targets in Syria

BEIRUT ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 Daesh targets while one Turkish soldier was killed...

Yemen president in surprise visit to Aden

ADEN Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flew into Aden from his base in neighboring Saudi...

Mortars kill 16 more Iraqi civilians

DUHOK MOSUL Iraqi military and hospital officials say mortar rounds fired by Daesh militants have...

Rouhani seeks Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for greater cooperation between...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban...

Middle East ‘has highest Bugatti density in the world’

London Dr Stefan Brungs member of the board of management of Bugatti Automobiles S A S for sales...