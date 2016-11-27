  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Rouhani seeks Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria

Middle-East

Rouhani seeks Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria

REUTERS |

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, right, shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the start of their meeting in Tehran, on Saturday. (AP)

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for greater cooperation between regional rivals Iran and Turkey to help establish stability in Syria and Iraq.
“Today when the region is in a critical condition, cooperation and consultation by Tehran and Ankara in resolving issues can make a difference,” Rouhani told visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.
“If major regional powers stand together, problems in Iraq and Syria will be resolved without the need for foreign powers,” Rouhani added.
“Despite (their differences), the two countries’ officials are looking for solutions and seeking to draw closer their points of views, especially on Iraq and Syria,” IRNA earlier reported.
“Preserving the territorial integrity and national unity of Iraq and Syria is in the interest of Iran and Turkey as well as that of regional peace and stability,” Cavusoglu was quoted by IRNA as saying.
Iran is a main ally of President Bashar Assad in Syria’s civil war, while Turkey has been one of his fiercest critics and has supported his opponents.
Iran has joined Iraq in criticizing the Turkish military presence in northern Iraq, which Ankara has said is at the invitation of a Kurdish regional government.
Relations between the two neighbors appear to have improved after Iran supported the government of Turkey against a failed military coup in July.
The Turkish foreign minister visited Iran and met President Rouhani in rare previously announced talks between the regional rivals.
Cavusoglu was also due to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during the visit, the official news agency IRNA reported.
“Despite (their differences), the two countries’ officials are looking for solutions and seeking to draw closer their points of views, especially on Iraq and Syria,” IRNA reported, without giving details of the talks.
Iran, a Shiite Muslim nation, is a main ally of President Bashar Assad in Syria’s civil war, while Sunni-majority Turkey has been one of his fiercest critics and has supported his opponents.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energized by opposition

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis turned out in large numbers Saturday for the first election contested by the...

Iraqi Sunni MPs reject move to legalize Shiite militias

BAGHDAD Sunni Arab politicians and lawmakers in Iraq rejected a law approved by Parliament on...

Syria says largest rebel area in Aleppo retaken

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian state media said government forces Saturday captured the largest rebel held...

Warplanes strike Daesh targets in Syria

BEIRUT ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 Daesh targets while one Turkish soldier was killed...

Yemen president in surprise visit to Aden

ADEN Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flew into Aden from his base in neighboring Saudi...

Mortars kill 16 more Iraqi civilians

DUHOK MOSUL Iraqi military and hospital officials say mortar rounds fired by Daesh militants have...

Iran eyes naval bases in Yemen and Syria

TEHRAN Tehran is interested in setting up naval bases in both Syria and Yemen Iran s semi...

Turkey could extend state of emergency, Erdogan warns EU

ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned the European Union that Turkey could...

Israeli settlers flee as West Bank wildfires spread

JERUSALEM Wildfires near Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank have forced hundreds to...

2 women’s hospitals knocked out by Assad bombs

BEIRUT Airstrikes and rockets in northern Syria knocked out two medical centers dedicated to...

French move to label settlement goods leaves Israel livid

JERUSALEM Paris has announced new guidelines for labeling goods from Israeli settlements in the...

Besieged civilians despair as Assad army pounds Aleppo

ALEPPO The Syrian Army advanced in Aleppo on Friday pounding the rebel held east with strikes...

Sinai terror attack leaves 12 Egyptian soldiers dead

ISMAILIA The death toll from an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint on Thursday in the...

Palestinians help Israel fight fires as 13 held on suspicion of arson

JERUSALEM The Palestinian Authority is assisting Israel in combating raging wildfires across the...

International community urged to rein in Iran

JEDDAH The National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI has called on the international community...

Erdogan warns Europe: Turkey will open migrant gates

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Friday to unleash a new wave of...

Around Arab News

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

KSRelief gives$10m to fightmalnutritionin Yemen

JEDDAH Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

RIYADH A 48 hour MiSK Hackathon kicked off here Friday The event aims to mine the talent of the...

Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energized by opposition

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis turned out in large numbers Saturday for the first election contested by the...

King: Improving security key to meeting challenges

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Saturday stressed the need to diversify...

Iraqi Sunni MPs reject move to legalize Shiite militias

BAGHDAD Sunni Arab politicians and lawmakers in Iraq rejected a law approved by Parliament on...

Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

LOS ANGELES Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16...

Syria says largest rebel area in Aleppo retaken

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian state media said government forces Saturday captured the largest rebel held...

Warplanes strike Daesh targets in Syria

BEIRUT ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 Daesh targets while one Turkish soldier was killed...

Yemen president in surprise visit to Aden

ADEN Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flew into Aden from his base in neighboring Saudi...

Mortars kill 16 more Iraqi civilians

DUHOK MOSUL Iraqi military and hospital officials say mortar rounds fired by Daesh militants have...

Rouhani seeks Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for greater cooperation between...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban...

Middle East ‘has highest Bugatti density in the world’

London Dr Stefan Brungs member of the board of management of Bugatti Automobiles S A S for sales...